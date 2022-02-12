Obituary: Barbara Jean Puckett

Funeral service for Barbara Jean Puckett, 82, of Falkville, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.



Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Mrs. Puckett passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Cullman Regional. She was born, May 14, 1939 to James Claude and Verna Lee Kelsoe.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Lionel B. Puckett; daughter: Shana Puckett and brothers and sisters.



Survivors include her daughters: Karen Johnson, Sonya Puckett and Rhonda Puckett; son: Brian (Kelly) Puckett; grandchildren: Kristy (Mike) Mceachern, Tosha Steele, Ryon (Katie) Steele, Joshua (Stephanie) Steele and Alyssa (Brandon) Woods; step-grandchildren: Misty (Richard) Fisher and Amanda (James) Blankenship; great-grandchildren: Chandler (Harlie) Glenn, Micah Mceachern, Kameron McGriff, Dalton Steele, Zaydain Steele, Cole Steele, Analysse Woods and Bradley Woods;

step-great-grandchildren: Allison Fisher, Aiden Fisher, Jake Blankenship, Sophie Blankenship and Shelby Blankenship and a host of extended family and friends.