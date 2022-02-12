ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Obituary: Gilbert A. Law

By Cullman Heritage Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
Funeral service for Gilbert A. Law, age 97, of Cullman, will be at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Smithson officiating and interment in Cullman Heritage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Law passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 9, 1924, in Arkansas to Charley and Gertie Law.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson: Jered Law; granddaughter: Sharon Barck; brothers: Guy, Bill, Austin, Opert, Clymer, Mayo and Waldo and sisters: Euna, Ruby, Ruth and Ila Trene.

Survivors include his wife: Faye Law; sons: Reece (Diane) Law, Donald Law, James Law, Phillip Barck and Wayne Barck; daughters: Karen (Roy Nelson) Knop and Ann (Rustom) Irani; daughter-in-law: Janice Law; grandchildren: Kristie (Jonathan) Armstrong, Brandon (Jessica) Law, Jason Law, Derek (Anneliese) Knop, Jessie Knop, Ainsley Irani, Jody Barck and Jay Barck and great-grandchildren: Jack, Reed, Ripp, Macy, Tyler and Wesley.

