Bitcoin has been on another recovery trend since this past weekend. It has continued on this path which has seen its balance above $44K. For most, this is a low value given that the digital asset was at $69K a few months ago. However, for JPMorgan strategists, this is not the case. Even at the current price which bitcoin has struggled hard to attain, strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou believes that BTC is still overvalued.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO