The Tower of Terror No One Talks About

As fans of Julian Fellowes’ new HBO series The Gilded Age know, the end of the 1800s and beginning of the 1900s was a time of unprecedented change in America — and especially in New York City. Industrialists like Henry Clay Frick and Cornelius “Commodore” Vanderbilt hired the best architects of the era to construct mansions, each meant to one-up the others. It was at the end of the Gilded Age, in 1906-07, that 1014 Fifth Avenue was built by Alexander M. Welch, a designer of other Fifth Avenue mansions on Museum Mile. Once a twin, 1014 is the last of its kind standing proudly across the street from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. With a storied past as the former home of an ambassador and the Goethe House, 1014 is poised for a bright future as it transforms into a unique hub of architecture, culture, and community.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO