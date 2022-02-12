ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence speaks out after Timbers terminate Polo

By Michaela Bourgeois, Jay Belcher
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A day after the Portland Timbers terminated Andy Polo’s contract citing domestic violence allegations, a sponsor for the team is speaking out.

A spokesperson for Providence Health said, “Providence condemns all forms of domestic violence and stands in support of victims and those who work each day to break the cycle of abuse. Along with the Timbers, our attention is on the healing and learning process for all involved.”

Timbers release Andy Polo, citing domestic violence allegations

The Timbers said Polo is banned from all team activities and MLS is currently conducting an investigation into this matter.

In the Timber’s announcement on Thursday, the club revealed Polo had been previously cited for harassment after Washington County deputies responded to a dispute between him and his partner May 23.

Mother’s Bistro & Bar among latest Portland businesses struck by crime

In a press release , the club said “the Timbers were previously aware of a dispute between Andy Polo and his partner on May 23, 2021, that resulted in the Washington County Sheriff’s Office citing Polo for harassment. That citation was not subsequently pursued by the victim or the prosecutor’s office. We deeply regret not suspending Polo immediately, especially considering the troubling new details of abuse that surfaced this week. It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or go to thehotline.org . All calls are free and confidential.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

