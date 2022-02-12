ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denise Richards says she has 'strained relationship' with her and Charlie Sheen's 17-year-old daughter Sami

By Mariah Haas
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenise Richards is speaking out about her relationship with her 17-year-old daughter Sami, who recently moved in with her father, Richards' ex Charlie Sheen. "Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," Richards told SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were...

