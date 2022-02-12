Pokemon Meetup

The Pokemon Company has announced that it will release a Pokemon Trading Card Game set themed around Pokemon Go. The surprise announcement was made via the Japanese Pokemon Twitter account, with a brief teaser video also released. The set will be named "Pokemon Go" and appears to feature card art taken from Pokemon Go. The set appears to be a mini-expansion, as booster packs released in Japan will only contain 6 cards, and will feature Mewtwo as one of the set's mascots. No other details were announced about the set, such as if it will include any mechanics inspired by Pokemon Go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO