Pokemon Meetup

The 2019 Pokemon games Pokemon Sword and Shield continue to be a top-seller and recently reached a new sales milestone. Today, Nintendo released its quarterly financial reports, which includes a list of top-selling video games for the company over the past fiscal year. To no one's surprise, Pokemon Sword and Shield appears on that list, having sold 2.8 million copies since last April, which makes it the tenth best-selling video game published by Nintendo during that time period. What's a little more surprising is that the continued strong performance of the game makes it the second best-selling Pokemon game of all time, under only the original Pokemon Red and Blue games. The games' sales performance in 2021 helped it surpass Pokemon Gold and Silver by approximately 200,000 copies.
Comments / 0