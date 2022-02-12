ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Somerville over Woodbridge Academy - Girls basketball recap

By Matt Cosentino
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan Pedrani scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds in Somerville’s 49-24 win over Woodbridge Academy in Somerville. Somerville took command...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Barnegat over East Brunswick Tech - Boys basketball recap

Shikeith Gordon had 14 points to guide Barnegat in its 54-42 win against East Brunswick Tech in East Brunswick. Cole Toddlings and Johnnel Johnson posted nine points each for Barnegat (5-18). Ryan Sutton accounted for 14 points, three assists and one rebound for East Brunswick Tech (4-15), which saw Scott...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson Catholic over Kearny - Girls basketball recap

Soraya Ortiz lifted Hudson Catholic with 12 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in its 45-43 victory against Kearny in Jersey City. Janaya Meyers contributed with 11 points, five rebounds, two dimes and two steals for Hudson Catholic (10-8). Ava Hyams guided Kearny (12-8) with a game-high 17...
KEARNY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, NJ
Somerville, NJ
Education
Somerville, NJ
Sports
Somerville, NJ
Basketball
City
Woodbridge Township, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury over Mastery Camden - Boys basketball recap

Jabron Solomon continued his recent hot streak as he hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 39 points in Woodbury’s 56-47 win over Mastery Charter in Woodbury. Woodbury trailed by six entering the fourth quarter but closed the game on a 20-5 run to battle back and improve to 8-14.
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern over Cinnaminson - Girls basketball recap

Mia Robbins scored a game-high 16 points to spark fifth-seeded Eastern to a 45-23 win over fourth-seeded Cinnaminson in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Invitational Basketball Tournament. Eastern trailed by two at halftime but took command with a 16-2 run in the third quarter and improved to 9-11. Maya...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Woodbridge Academy#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Bridgeton over Salem Tech - Girls basketball recap

Nijah Tanksley came up just short of a triple-double as she had 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine steals in Bridgeton’s 59-28 win over Salem Tech in Bridgeton. Adelina Wilks also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards, while Jamya Mosley added 10 points and five assists.
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: East Orange over Payne Tech

Nahum Lewis had 23 points for East Orange in a 63-50 win over Payne Tech on Monday in Newark. It was the senior Lewis’s sixth 20-point game of the season. Lewis has scored as many as 26 points this season, reaching that number at West Orange on Jan. 17.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Dumont over Dwight Englewood - Girls basketball recap

Naomi Lucca had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Dumont to a 66-48 wiin oer Dwight Englewood in Englewood. A 6-0 senior, Lucca is averaging 8.5 points and 8.4 rebounds. Dumont (17-2) also received 16 points from Colleen Heaney and 12 points from Kelsey Boyhen. Leading...
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Pequannock over West Morris - Girls basketball recap

Pequannock used an impressive fourth quarter rally to defeat West Morris, 47-39 in Rockaway. Trailing by six points after three quarters, Pequannock used a 19-5 fourth quarter to earn the win. Junior Nicole Klimek scored a season-high 17 points to lead Pequannock. Klimek is now averaging 7.2 points. Chloe Vasquez...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Triton over Cumberland - Boys basketball recap

Tyshaun Baker and Leo Impagliazzo each scored 21 points to share game-high honors in Triton’s 61-38 win over Cumberland in Seabrook. Triton led by five at the half and broke the game open after the break to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 6-13. Ethan Turner scored...
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Kingsway over Rancocas Valley

Jadan Martin-Cooper had 21 points to help lead Kingsway to a 60-51 win over Rancocas Valley on Monday in Woolwich Township. Kingsway outscored Rancocas Valley 25-10 in the second quarter to lead 39-23 at the half on the way to the win. Martin-Cooper’s point total was a season high, surpassing...
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wildwood over Glassboro - Girls basketball recap

Macie McCracken hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 18 points in Wildwood’s 58-11 win over Glassboro in Glassboro. Sinaia Stroman-Hills fell just short of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds and Emily Little also scored 15 points to help Wildwood raise its record to 17-2. Tamia...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

McNair over BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap

Freshman Molly Brown had 25 points, six rebounds and six steals as McNair scored a 38-23 win over BelovED Charter in Jersey City. Brown is now averaging 18.4 points per game. Omayma Benhamed added six points and three steals for the winners. McNair (7-8) took charge immediately with an 18-4...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Pressley leads No. 14 Colonia past Plainfield for 5th straight win

Senior Saivon Pressley finished with 21 points, five assists and five steals to lead Colonia, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 65-42 win over Plainfield in Colonia. Junior Noah Taylor tallied 10 points and 13 rebounds while sophomore Jaeden Jones added 11 points and five assists for Colonia (18-3), which won its fifth straight game. Senior Justin Gordon had 10 points and six rebounds and senior Billy Anderson had nine rebounds and four blocks.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
185K+
Followers
95K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy