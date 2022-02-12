Somerville over Woodbridge Academy - Girls basketball recap
Meghan Pedrani scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds in Somerville’s 49-24 win over Woodbridge Academy in Somerville. Somerville took command...www.nj.com
Meghan Pedrani scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds in Somerville’s 49-24 win over Woodbridge Academy in Somerville. Somerville took command...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0