ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Destination New England: Fun places to go this winter

By Sarah Cody
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HO87u_0eCL9qei00

(WTNH) – Right now, more people are vaccinated and boosted than ever and now that we’ve passed the peak of omicron, many people are looking to get out of the house and find some adventure.

News 8 is showing you all of the best places to go this winter with Destination New England.

Watch the video above to see all of the fun places to explore.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Eversource making snow for 2022 winter Special Olympics CT

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – The Special Olympic winter games kick off in over a week and before the athletes arrive, volunteers are preparing the course. That involved a lot of man-made snow. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday volunteers have been making the snow. Now, it’s time to turn the machines off. The return of the Special […]
WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Joe’s Snow Patrol: Ski Mount Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey headed Ski Mount Southington on Friday for the first edition of Joe’s Snow Patrol. Jay Dougherty, Mount Southington’s general manager, talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic actually helped the business. “Our sport just exploded, and that’s continued on to this season, which is amazing,” Dougherty […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

One man injured in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the city that left one male injured. On Friday around 11:15 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Trumbull Avenue. Police said a crime scene was located behind one of the buildings within the […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
AccuWeather

Winter storm to bury parts New England under heavy snow

A storm that unleashed rain and ice over the Carolinas and parts of the mid-Atlantic to start Monday will spread a swath of heavy snow and an icy mix across portions of New England from Monday night to Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm will hit just days after a storm dropped 1-2 feet of snow on part of the region from Friday into Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#House#Destination New England
nshoremag.com

4 Places to Go Walking in a Winter Wonderland on the North Shore

The North Shore has an abundance of opportunities to explore the natural world, with hundreds of miles of trails meandering through forest, field, and marsh. When winter hits, however, many of us may feel inclined to stay inside where it’s warm and the cozy blankets are close at hand.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Q97.9

These 12 Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides in New Hampshire and Maine Are Magical Winter Fun

It turns out that traveling through the snow in a 'one-horse open sleigh' isn't a Christmas-exclusive concept after all. It's obvious that lots of us enjoy winter sports like skiing and snowboarding. But what about the folks who'd rather not put a pair of sticks on their feet and zoom down mountains? How about those who'd prefer to kick up those feet by a fireplace with a cup of hot chocolate and their favorite Netflix show?
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
beverlyreview.net

BIA promotes winter fun in woods

The Beverly Improvement Association (BIA), in conjunction with 19th Ward Ald. Matt O’Shea and the Forest Preserve District of Cook County, invites community residents to enjoy cross-country skiing in the Dan Ryan Woods on Sunday afternoons in the winter when there is sufficient snow on the ground, about 4 inches.
COOK COUNTY, IL
stoughtonnews.com

Next destination: Norse fun

If you’re seeking a destination with some fun this weekend, then consider setting a course for Destination Stoughton and its signature event – the Norse Afternoon of Fun. Since 2011, the Stoughton Norwegian Summit Group, an informal group of Norwegian themed businesses, groups and organizations around the city – the organizers of the annual Syttende Mai weekend – have also been organizing the Destination Stoughton weekend.
STOUGHTON, WI
dishingjh.com

Have Fun Foraging in the Winter

Winter foraging in Jackson Hole is quite monochromatic. Greens being the primary color palette, with a bit of blues and blacks sometimes found. A few things I am on the hunt for these days: juniper, fir, spruce, mossy branches, and berries. I reach for the oversized wicker handle of my favorite basket, pull on my warm mittens, and head up the ski packed forest service trail. The snow accumulates so quickly my boot tracks are covered almost instantly with giant wet flakes.
JACKSON, WY
sixtyandme.com

Have Fun Moving through the Winter

We’re into our second full month of winter. I don’t need a calendar to tell me this. When I have misplaced one half of each of my two favorite pairs of gloves, we have passed the half-way point of winter. Thus far, my favorite hats are still accounted...
YOGA
hometownsource.com

Celebrating winter with fun in Maple Grove

The Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Maple Grove Lions Club, hosted the annual Wonders of Winter event Feb. 5 at Central Park of Maple Grove. Activities during the afternoon included snowshoeing, ice skating, crokicurl, s’mores, horse-drawn wagon rides, and watching giant kites. Everything was free.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
The Eagle Times

Bramblings: Winter fun

My little hometown is having its biggest weekend of the year. The festivities of the 106th Winter Carnival started Thursday with the torch lighting by this year’s Queen contestants and will run through Sunday with all manner of happy activities. The annual affair is a big deal for the...
NEWPORT, NH
Fox11online.com

Winter fun awaits in Kewaunee County

KEWAUNEE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Winter offers plenty of fun outdoor options for your family in Kewaunee County right now, from the famous tubing hill to snowboarding, all kinds of skiing, and now even ice skating. A brand new skating spot is now open at the Dana Farm Ice Rink, although...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Marie Claire

10 Magical Ski Destinations for a Safe Winter Getaway

Editor's note: As we continue to practice social distancing, we encourage our readers to check the Center for Disease Control website for up-to-date information on how to safely travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. Skiing is a great way to get some fresh air this winter season, and resorts around the...
TRAVEL
theculturetrip.com

Winter Sun and Cultural Fun in Dubai

One of the best-known winter sun destinations for European travellers is Dubai. The emirate is seen as a clean, safe option with sunshine virtually guaranteed all year round. However, there’s also a perception it can be a little dull. But, with a growing focus on cultural activities to accompany the lavish excesses, now might be the time to consider a trip to this part of the United Arab Emirates.
WORLD
belmarrahealth.com

Tips for a Fun and Safe Winter Workout

Maybe this is the winter you want to take your workouts to the great outdoors. The snow can look inviting in the sun, and cold temperatures can, at times, be highly enticing. And if you live somewhere where winter flourishes, why not experience your surroundings to the fullest?. There are...
WORKOUTS
WTNH

WTNH

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy