PASCO COUNTY, Fla — What's the secret to a love that lasts the test of time? For Marsha and Jay B. Starkey Jr., it's finding someone you can have fun with. The two have been married for 60 years. If you live in Pasco County, their last name may ring a bell. Jay B. Starkey's father owned 16,000 acres of southwest Pasco County. More than half of that land is now the Jay B. Starkey Wildnerness Preserve. And it's in that area that Marsha and Jay B. spent most of their marriage.

17 HOURS AGO