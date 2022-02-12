ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Are Super Bowl ads still worth the cost?

By Janet Nguyen
marketplace.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs viewers watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in Sunday’s Super Bowl, they can expect commercials that feature the metaverse, electric vehicles and appearances by celebrities like Zendaya. NBCUniversal has sold all of its ad slots, with some 30-second spots going for a record...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
CNET

Super Bowl commercials 2022: Watch all the big ads from Sunday's big game

Sure, the Super Bowl is all fine and dandy. But viewers who don't know a touchdown from a tight end tune in just to watch the commercials. From the legendary 1984 ad for Apple Macintosh computers to the many Budweiser Clydesdales spots, some of the most famous commercials of all time have aired during the big game.
NFL
CBS4 Indy

Super Bowl ads heavy on nostalgia and star-power

On the field, the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living.
NFL
The Spun

Danica Patrick Opened Up About Controversial Super Bowl Commercial

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was featured in several notable Super Bowl commercials over the years with GoDaddy.com. GoDaddy.com used a provocative, often controversial advertising style with their Super Bowl commercials, which always went viral. Patrick was a part of several commercials, though not all of them...
NFL
Advertising Age

Hyundai rides with fake Super Bowl ad

Instead of running a Super Bowl commercial this year, Hyundai is getting into a fictional version of the game with the help of an imaginary ad crew. The automaker's upcoming Ioniq 5 was featured in the ABC sitcom "Black-ish" this month, with star Anthony Anderson, who plays an ad executive named Andre Johnson, working on a faux Super Bowl commercial for the electric vehicle.
NFL
Variety

TV Ratings: NBC’s Super Bowl LVI Telecast Draws Over 100 Million Viewers

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals drew just over 101 million total viewers. Per Nielsen data, the game averaged 99.18 million viewers on NBC and an additional 1.9 million viewers on Telemundo. That means this year’s Super Bowl telecast was up 8% from 2021’s showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which drew about 91.6 million. NBC’s multiplatform broadcast of the Rams defeating the Bengals in a tight cinch for the Vince Lombardi Trophy— 23 to 20 —rose above the 100 million linear viewer...
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
marketplace.org

How much did cryptocurrency companies shell out for Sunday’s Super Bowl ads?

On Sunday, as football fans tuned into the Los Angeles Rams facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals, a mysterious QR code bounced on millions of screens. That QR code, part of an ad for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, took those who scanned it to the company’s website, where it offered customers a $15 promotional sign-up bonus.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

4 healthcare ads in the Super Bowl

During the Super Bowl, advertisers vie for the attention of millions of fans. This year, four of the coveted spots were taken up by health and wellness companies. Cue Health introduced its at-home COVID-19 test. Medical device company Hologic encouraged women to visit their physician in a spot starring halftime...
TENNIS
Mashed

Kevin Hart's Sam's Club Super Bowl Commercial Got An Unexpected Response

Super Bowl ads are only accessible to the bigger brands, because they're expensive and out of reach for companies that cannot afford to spend a lot of money. If you're looking for specific numbers, here's what you need to know: According to a Variety report, brands had to shell out around $5.5 million for a "30 second in-game spot" in this year's edition (which was similar to last year's rates). Per CNN, certain brands such as Kia, Coca-Cola, Budweiser, and Planters chose to stay away from the event for several reasons in 2021.
FOOTBALL
App.com | Asbury Park Press

NJ Super Bowl betting shatters record, with $143.7 million wagered on big game

The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only winners in Super Bowl LVI. Because the big game also showed just how strong New Jersey’s sports betting industry continues to be. According to preliminary wagering date released by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, approximately $143.7 million was wagered on the Super Bowl through sports betting operations tied to the state’s casinos and racetracks.
GAMBLING
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Reveals Her New Job: NFL Fans React

Michele Tafoya called her final Super Bowl for NBC on Sunday night, as the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. “My time with NBC Sports has been the most satisfying of my career,” Tafoya said in NBC’s release. “I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with a team that is amongst the best at what they do, and the support I’ve received in this position has been unparalleled. The list of people to thank is incredibly long, but for now, I will say I am immeasurably grateful to Fred Gaudelli, Drew Esocoff, Al Michaels, and Cris Collinsworth. They are the backbone of the Sunday Night Football family.
NFL
Variety

Larry David Doesn’t Like Much, But He Loved This Super Bowl Cryptocurrency Ad

Click here to read the full article. Pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty….surprising. FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange, did its best to stand out in its first time advertising at the Super Bowl by tapping an actor who has never appeared in commercials before: Larry David. David, best known for his contrarian, curmudgeonly humor, took to the Super Bowl stage for FTX in a minute-long commercial that showed him turning down some of history’s best ideas, era by era. In various historical mini-dramas, David dismisses the wheel, the fork, the toilet, the electric light bulb, the Walkman and even the notion of American independence (because “even...
NFL
MSNBC

The losing bet behind the Super Bowl's worst commercials

This year, millions of Super Bowl viewers will for the first time be hit with commercials from cryptocurrency and online sports gambling, two emerging markets for people who love throwing cash at risky investments. All of them will make the same promise: that you, yes you, are way smarter than...
GAMBLING

