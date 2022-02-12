ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

K9s helping to keep LAX safe during Super Bowl weekend

foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people will travel through LAX this weekend for...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Doctors say “stay safe” during Super Bowl celebrations

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With it being Superbowl weekend, that means a lot of watch parties and large gatherings. Doctors say although COVID-19 cases are slowly decreasing now, people should still take precautions. Health experts at Meritus Health say they’ve recognized a pattern of increasing cases after holidays or events with big gatherings. However, he […]
NFL
B100

Rock Island Police To Crack Down On Impaired Drivers During Super Bowl Weekend

The Super Bowl tends to be the biggest television event in America every year. This year, it won't be any different. Many people will be hosting parties for the Big Game, bars and restaurants will be hosting watch parties, and a lot of food and alcohol will be consumed because of the big game. To make sure people are safe this weekend, the Rock Island Police Department announced they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this weekend.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lax#American Football
Citizen Online

New York police agencies to crack down on impaired driving during Super Bowl weekend

Law enforcement throughout New York state will step up patrols to crack down on impaired driving over Super Bowl weekend. Local and state law enforcement agencies will be taking part in an enforcement campaign meant to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes from Friday through Monday, Feb. 14, according to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
I-Rock 93.5

Rock Island Police To Crack Down On Impaired Drivers During Super Bowl Weekend

The Super Bowl tends to be the biggest television event in America every year. This year, it won't be any different. Many people will be hosting parties for the Big Game, bars and restaurants will be hosting watch parties, and a lot of food and alcohol will be consumed because of the big game. To make sure people are safe this weekend, the Rock Island Police Department announced they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this weekend.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy