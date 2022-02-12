K9s helping to keep LAX safe during Super Bowl weekend

The Super Bowl tends to be the biggest television event in America every year. This year, it won't be any different. Many people will be hosting parties for the Big Game, bars and restaurants will be hosting watch parties, and a lot of food and alcohol will be consumed because of the big game. To make sure people are safe this weekend, the Rock Island Police Department announced they will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this weekend.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO