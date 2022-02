Seven years ago, Sheyenne wrestling's inaugural season went everything but according to plan. "I remember our first year, it was the Valley City tournament and it was a Thursday so we were leaving on a Saturday morning," recalled head coach Lex Lunde. "We had two kids in the room, one was our 113 pounder and one was our heavy weight everybody else was injured or didn’t show up. So, we canceled the tournament"

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO