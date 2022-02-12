ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

MoviePass is coming back, but are moviegoers?

By Kristin Schwab
marketplace.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the mid-2010s, startups launched subscription services for everything, like ClassPass for workouts, MealPal for restaurant takeout and MoviePass for movie tickets. Some of these companies still exist, but MoviePass didn’t make it. But, with a new business model, it looks like MoviePass is hoping to make a comeback this...

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

MoviePass Revolutionized Moviegoing; MoviePass 2.0 Could Make It A Living Nightmare

When MoviePass first launched, it was a disruptive force in the movie industry. It seemed like such a ridiculous notion at the time, to be allowed to see unlimited movies in the theater for a low monthly subscription price. And while the service eventually crashed and burned--co-founder Stacy Spikes compared the company's fall to the Hindenburg disaster--it certainly changed the way people see films. The theater chains themselves began subscription services, the most notable of which is AMC's A-List service.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

MoviePass Targeting Summer 2022 Revival

Two years after it went down in flames, movie ticketing subscription service MoviePass is set to return with co-founder Stacy Spikes setting a Summer release window for the service’s relaunch. Spikes was fired from the company in 2018 after it was acquired by Helios and Matheson Analytics and after...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Classpass#Mealpal#Comscore
attractionsmagazine.com

Moviegoers can receive a ‘The Batman’ NFT

AMC Theatres has announced that moviegoers who purchase or reserve an advance ticket for the upcoming DC and Warner Bros. film “The Batman” can receive a limited-edition “The Batman” NFT (non-fungible token) featuring 1 of 16 original designs. An NFT is a unique unit of data...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
CinemaBlend

Reacher Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About Amazon’s Jack Reacher Series

Fans of Lee Child’s beloved Jack Reacher book series have been waiting for years to see how the character will be adapted for the small screen, and that wait is finally over. Critics got a peek at the series ahead of its February 4 release on Amazon's Prime Video, and their reviews are here. What did they have to say about “bigger than Tom Cruise” Alan Ritchson as the beloved title character?
MOVIES
Billboard

5 New Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime That Are Still in Theaters

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re like the millions of moviegoers who have yet to fully return to theaters, Amazon...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Decider.com

11 Best New Movies on Netflix: February 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch

Netflix is serving up some passion projects as they welcome in the month of love. This February, is welcoming in a whole array of fresh titles to make you feel romantic, terrified, entertained — you name it! Whether you’re looking for a date night flick, a new horror movie, or you’re ready to catch up on the classics, Netflix has got you covered. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this February.
MOVIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Futurama' is coming back, again

It's back to the "Futurama." A decade after it ended, the animated series has been revived for a 20-episode run on Hulu. Original stars Billy West and Katey Sagal will return, along with Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman. Matt Groening of "The Simpsons" and...
TV SERIES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Euphoria' is coming back for another season

HBO -- which, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia -- announced the renewal of its Zendaya-led hit on Friday. The show's sophomore season is currently airing, with its finale set to air on February 27. In a statement, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, praised the cast and...
TV SERIES
MUBI

Moviegoing Memories: Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Moviegoing Memories is a series of short interviews with filmmakers about going to the movies. Mahamat-Saleh Haroun's Lingui, the Sacred Bonds is MUBI GO's Film of the Week in the US for Febrary 4, 2022. NOTEBOOK: How would you describe your movie in the least amount of words?. MAHAMET-SALEH HAROUN:...
MOVIES
Decider.com

You Win, Disney+: Put Grogu in Everything

Thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, we now have scientific proof of something that we’ve all suspected for the last couple years: Grogu makes everything better. Seriously, it’s just math! It’s just science! It’s just a fact! The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett were understandably Grogu free. The series was about Boba Fett, a bounty hunter with precisely zero pint-size sidekicks (although the rat-catcher droid could change that). And how would Grogu even show up on this show? Last we saw him, he was accepted into Jedi boarding school and flew off with Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Even if the frequently dour Boba Fett (both the show and the man) desperately needed the li’l dude’s charm, we weren’t gonna get it. It just wouldn’t make sense!
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Originals' Marvel Shows Are Leaving the Streaming Platform

Netflix Original Marvel shows such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher are officially leaving Netflix. As confirmed by Engadget, the shows will be departing Netflix on March 1 and it has not been confirmed if the series will make its way on to Disney+. Netflix and Marvel effectively ended their partnership in 2019 when the last few titles were, much to viewers’ dismay, cancelled to make way for programs on the Disney+ platform.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

3 Reasons to Binge ‘Young Wallander’ on Netflix

The modern-day prequel to the popular Nordic noir crime novels by Henning Mankell returns for a second round, subtitled Killer’s Shadow, on February 17. Before it arrives, here’s why you should catch up on the first twisty mystery of Young Wallander. A case that hits close to home.
TV SERIES
CNET

Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Defenders are finally leaving Netflix

Marvel TV series Jessica Jones, Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Punisher and The Defenders will be leaving Netflix at the end of this month, CNET has learned. The MCU series were produced pre-Disney Plus days, so they were made for Netflix. The TV shows were all canceled by Netflix by 2018. The rights will revert back to Disney on Feb. 28, as reported earlier Friday by What's on Netflix.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy