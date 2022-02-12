MoviePass is coming back, but are moviegoers?

Thanks to The Book of Boba Fett, we now have scientific proof of something that we’ve all suspected for the last couple years: Grogu makes everything better. Seriously, it’s just math! It’s just science! It’s just a fact! The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett were understandably Grogu free. The series was about Boba Fett, a bounty hunter with precisely zero pint-size sidekicks (although the rat-catcher droid could change that). And how would Grogu even show up on this show? Last we saw him, he was accepted into Jedi boarding school and flew off with Luke Skywalker in the Mandalorian Season 2 finale. Even if the frequently dour Boba Fett (both the show and the man) desperately needed the li’l dude’s charm, we weren’t gonna get it. It just wouldn’t make sense!

