Ohio State basketball was very much in need of a conference road victory after fumbling away a late lead at Rutgers last Wednesday. That is exactly what they got this past Saturday, as they led virtually wire-to-wire against TTUN. The Buckeyes received a big boost from Cedric Russell off the bench, and E.J. Liddell was, well, E.J. Liddell. The star junior - who Chris Holtmann pounded the table for after the game - scored 28 points, to go with five rebounds and three blocks. He had 17 of those points after halftime, including eight free throws (hit a career-best 11/11 for the game). Russell and Liddell were the only Buckeyes in double figures.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO