Because the competition is so fierce, young tour pros must take advantage of opportunities when they arise. Take Sahith Theegala (Chino Hills, Calif.), who won all three major college golf awards as the nation's outstanding college player in his final season at Pepperdine. Theegala started his pro journey on the Outlaw Tour before earning status on the Korn Ferry Tour. There he was able to record consecutive top-10 finishes in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, allowing him to earn his PGA Tour card.

CHINO HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO