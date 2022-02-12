Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Remains out Saturday

PASADENA — Andre Iguodala launched baseline jump shots at one basket. James Wiseman worked on low-post moves at another basket. Draymond Green ambled into the gym at one point to get treatment on his back. It won’t happen until after the All-Star break — and probably well after the...
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that the team would be looking to the buyout market after failing to make a deal at the trade deadline this year. Now it may be time for him to make good on his word. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the...
Hardly a day goes by when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is not in the headlines for one thing or another. In the 2021-22 season, nothing has changed as Irving has received a lot of criticism for the condition of the Nets this season. Initially, it was because of his...
LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
Kevin Durant and James Harden have now been teammates on two different NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, it is clear that their partnership didn't work out on the Brooklyn Nets, as James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no question that...
Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
The Chicago Blackhawks will start Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. This is not a surprise as Fleury is the number one goaltender for the Hawks. That being said, he hasn’t played well of late. In his last six games, he is 2-4 with a 3.29 GAA and .899 save percentage. Saturday will mark the seventh straight start for Fleury. The Hawks don’t have many other options as backup Kevin Lankinen is currently on injured reserve with a hand injury.
SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
Powell (toe) is out Saturday against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Powell's absence opens up the shooting guard spot for Terance Mann. He, along with Amir Coffey, should see increased minutes.
The dust may have settled on a wild NBA trade deadline, but there remain a few moving pieces before everything is said and done. Case and point, the Brooklyn Nets will be without Seth Curry and Andre Drummond against the Miami Heat, as the James Harden for Ben Simmons blockbuster trade, which included Curry and Drummond, has not yet been finalized.
Noel (knee) is out Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. Noel will be unavailable for a third straight game due to left knee soreness. Taj Gibson should see increased playing time against Portland.
Collins (ankle) is out Saturday against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Collins has appeared in each of the last three games, and he averaged 6.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 15.7 minutes per contest during that time. He'll sit out the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, which should lead to increased run for Jock Landale.
LaVine (knee) is out Saturday against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. After three straight appearances, LaVine will take a game off due to left knee soreness. In his absence, more minutes could be available for Matt Thomas, Coby White and Troy Brown.
Smith has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a right elbow strain, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports. Smith wasn't initially listed on the Trail Blazers' injury report, but he'll be unable to suit up against New York. Justise Winslow could see a slight uptick in playing time Saturday.
Now that he is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden looks happier than a camel on Hump Day. A funny photo of Harden at 76ers practice went viral Monday. The former NBA MVP had a look of pure joy on his face as he raised his fists in the air.
Palmieri (not injury related) is not in Saturday's lineup against Calgary, per the NHL's media site. Palmieri will miss his third straight game Saturday despite being close to a return. His next chance to play will be Tuesday in Buffalo.
LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
Comments / 0