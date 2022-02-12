Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Remains out Saturday

The Chicago Blackhawks will start Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. This is not a surprise as Fleury is the number one goaltender for the Hawks. That being said, he hasn’t played well of late. In his last six games, he is 2-4 with a 3.29 GAA and .899 save percentage. Saturday will mark the seventh straight start for Fleury. The Hawks don’t have many other options as backup Kevin Lankinen is currently on injured reserve with a hand injury.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO