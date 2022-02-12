ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Remains out Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Iguodala (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Iguodala
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
SportsGrid

Marc-Andre Fleury will start Saturday for the Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks will start Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. This is not a surprise as Fleury is the number one goaltender for the Hawks. That being said, he hasn’t played well of late. In his last six games, he is 2-4 with a 3.29 GAA and .899 save percentage. Saturday will mark the seventh straight start for Fleury. The Hawks don’t have many other options as backup Kevin Lankinen is currently on injured reserve with a hand injury.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Lakers#Clippers
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Norman Powell: Out Saturday

Powell (toe) is out Saturday against the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports. Powell's absence opens up the shooting guard spot for Terance Mann. He, along with Amir Coffey, should see increased minutes.
NBA
SportsGrid

Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Won’t Make Nets Debut Saturday

The dust may have settled on a wild NBA trade deadline, but there remain a few moving pieces before everything is said and done. Case and point, the Brooklyn Nets will be without Seth Curry and Andre Drummond against the Miami Heat, as the James Harden for Ben Simmons blockbuster trade, which included Curry and Drummond, has not yet been finalized.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Ruled out Saturday

Noel (knee) is out Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. Noel will be unavailable for a third straight game due to left knee soreness. Taj Gibson should see increased playing time against Portland.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Spurs' Zach Collins: Ruled out Saturday

Collins (ankle) is out Saturday against the Pelicans, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports. Collins has appeared in each of the last three games, and he averaged 6.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 15.7 minutes per contest during that time. He'll sit out the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday, which should lead to increased run for Jock Landale.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Out Saturday

LaVine (knee) is out Saturday against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. After three straight appearances, LaVine will take a game off due to left knee soreness. In his absence, more minutes could be available for Matt Thomas, Coby White and Troy Brown.
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Saturday

Smith has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a right elbow strain, Jay Allen of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports. Smith wasn't initially listed on the Trail Blazers' injury report, but he'll be unable to suit up against New York. Justise Winslow could see a slight uptick in playing time Saturday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Islanders' Kyle Palmieri: Still out Saturday

Palmieri (not injury related) is not in Saturday's lineup against Calgary, per the NHL's media site. Palmieri will miss his third straight game Saturday despite being close to a return. His next chance to play will be Tuesday in Buffalo.
NHL
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Questionable for Monday's contest

Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy