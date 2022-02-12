LIVE BLOG: Oilers vs. Islanders

The center hasn't played an NHL game since March 7, 2021 for the Buffalo Sabres because of a herniated disk in his neck. "I'm sure there will be a lot of emotions Wednesday," Eichel said Monday. "I already started feeling them. It's been a long time. (It's) been the biggest layoff I've ever had since I started playing hockey, so I'm trying to be realistic with myself and my expectations. I understand it's been 11 months, I didn't have any preseason games and having to jump in there against the best team in the League right now. But at the end of the day, it's hockey. I've been doing it since I was a kid, so I'll just try to find my game, get as comfortable as I can as quickly as possible, and I think I'll be all right."

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO