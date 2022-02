We're willing to bet that Simone Biles' heart is doing a few backflips. And with good reason, of course, since on Feb. 15, the 24-year-old Olympian announced the exciting news that her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question. "THE EASIEST YES," Simone captioned a series of photos featuring the magical moment between the two on Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you," she added. "You're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO