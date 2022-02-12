ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Police Department shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — The Midland Police Department said they need to employ 30 new officers to keep up with the growth of the surrounding Midland/Odessa area.

Officer Bianca Rodriguez said that part of the problem is contributed by current employees of the department retiring or moving to other cities.

MPD does hope that the numerous benefits their department offers will give those who are considering joining the team that extra motivation to do so. Taking home cars for officers and your own patrol riffle are just a few of the incentives they offer.

Officer Bianca Rodriguez says that the MPD also has the strong support of the city and the community around it. The department also emphasizes that with training being a crucial part of the beginning stages of the job, MPD makes sure its officers are receiving anywhere from 20-30 hours a month.

If you want to apply, you can find the link to an application here .

ABC Big 2 News

Missing man, daughter found alive in Mexico

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (Nexstar)- After missing for more than two weeks, Hector Flores Jr., 49, and his nine-year-old daughter Luna, have been found alive in the Mexican state of Coahuila. The Mexican state is adjacent to Big Bend National Park. On Sunday, February 13th, the National Park Service was notified by residents of a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating more counterfeit bills

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two more suspects accused of using fake money.  According to a Facebook post, the suspects pictured below used counterfeit $100 bills at Dollar General on 52nd Street.  If you recognize either of these suspects, please call Detective Medrano at 432-335-4937 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating tool theft

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, around 10:00 a.m. on February 3, a newer model white Chevy 4X4 truck pulled up beside a truck parked in front of the victim’s house. A man […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stealing packages

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of mail theft.  According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below stole an Amazon package off the front porch of an Odessa home. If you recognize the suspect or his truck, please call Cpl. Beatty […]
ODESSA, TX
