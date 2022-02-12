13-year-old with knife outside Hanford school convinced to drop it by officer, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A school resource officer convinced a 13-year-old to drop a knife outside a Hanford school – following an argument the teen had with another 14-year-old over a stolen bicycle, according to the Hanford Police Department.
Officers say the incident took place Thursday at around 2:40 p.m., outside Community Day School at 1412 Dawn Lane in Hanford. The two teenagers were seen arguing and the 13-year-old was heard threatening to kill the 14-year-old. The 13-year-old was sent home – but later returned with a knife. The school resource officer quickly intervened, convinced the teen to drop the weapon, and took him into custody without incident.
The 13-year-old was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center for criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a knife on school grounds. He has not been officially identified.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
