ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

13-year-old with knife outside Hanford school convinced to drop it by officer, police say

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ul7LY_0eCL64UY00

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A school resource officer convinced a 13-year-old to drop a knife outside a Hanford school – following an argument the teen had with another 14-year-old over a stolen bicycle, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Officers say the incident took place Thursday at around 2:40 p.m., outside Community Day School at 1412 Dawn Lane in Hanford. The two teenagers were seen arguing and the 13-year-old was heard threatening to kill the 14-year-old. The 13-year-old was sent home – but later returned with a knife. The school resource officer quickly intervened, convinced the teen to drop the weapon, and took him into custody without incident.

The 13-year-old was booked into the Kings County Juvenile Center for criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a knife on school grounds. He has not been officially identified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 5

chris
3d ago

So if I’m reading it right a 14 year old has the 13 year old kids bike he stole and the 13 year old was confronting the 14 year old and the 13 year old gets kick out and comes back to get his property with a knife and he gets arrested wow I probably would have done the same why didn’t the cop look into the bikeTo see if if the 14 year old did perhaps stole the kids bike

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting broke on Monday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Just before 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Jensen and Walnut avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected shots had been fired from a gun nearby. When officers arrived, they […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanford, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Hanford, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ksee Kgpe#Community Day School
YourCentralValley.com

6 drivers arrested for DUI in Clovis over Super Bowl weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six drivers were arrested over Super Bowl weekend for DUI in the city of Clovis, according to the Clovis Police Department.  Officers say three people were arrested on Sunday alone. The DUI saturation detail was paid for by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, police said. The department […]
CLOVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Gun and drug charges for Merced man

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A Merced man, Johnathan Eldon Moss Jr., was arrested for intent to distribute narcotics, and for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to the District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, while officers were searching Moss’s home and his vehicle, they found several hundred rounds of ammunition, a high capacity rifle […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy