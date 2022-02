The first season of Loki was received well by the audience and the critics as it gave us a more in-depth look at the God of Mischief and pushed the boundaries of the MCU as it explored the multiverse and the Time Variance Authority (TVA). A lot of fans got excited when it was announced by the end of the first season finale that a second season is officially coming. Since then, fans have been wondering about when Marvel is going to work on the next installment. Now, it looks like we finally have the production date.

