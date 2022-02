DENVER (CBS4) – When Vicki Kelley of Denver opened her January Xcel Energy bill, her first thought was there must have been a mistake. At $400, it was about 1/3 more than what it would normally be. “I did a quadruple take,” said Kelley. She is not alone. Xcel customers are seeing bills 37% higher than normal due to spiking natural gas prices, according to the utility. It will soon get even more challenging as deferred rate increases will hit next month adding another 14% to residential bills. (credit: Xcel) “We understand that the price increases right now are difficult,” said Hollie Velasquez Horvath,...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO