Video Games

New Xbox Series X Feature Delayed Right Before Release

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users were set to get a new feature today, but it looks like it was unexpectedly delayed at the last second. A new Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insider update dropped today on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And originally, the update was...

comicbook.com

techworm.net

GTA 6 Might Launch Earlier Then You Think – Confirms Rockstar

After years and years of wait, Rockstar has finally confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto is in active development!. Yes, you read it right! Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, rumors, and speculations have finally come to an end as Rockstar quietly announced the development of GTA 6. In 2023,...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Switch Online + Expansion Pack feels like a real deal now

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack just got a huge power-up. During Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, the company announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would receive new paid DLC in the form of 48 classic courses. The series of updates will keep the ever-popular racing game alive through 2023, ensuring it’ll stay dominant on Switch software sales charts.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

GTA 6: Rockstar Games officially confirms new Grand Theft Auto release for PS5 and Xbox

Since its release in 2013, Grand Theft Auto V has become one of the most successful media properties of all time. Part of that success comes is thanks to its many rereleases on next generation hardware and the ongoing success of GTA Online. So it’s no wonder that fans of the series have been eagerly awaiting news around an upcoming sequel.Well that day seems to have finally arrived, as Rockstar Games has made an official announcement on its website confirming the speculation: Grand Theft Auto 6 is in active development.The publisher seems to acknowledge the uncertainty over the series’s future...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Update Is Bad News for Those Still Playing

A new Battlefield 2042 update from EA is bad news for those still playing, as it suggests EA and Dice don't have much of consequence in the pipeline for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update comes in a rather indirect fashion and came during EA's recent financial call. EA didn't have much to say positive about the latest Battlefield game, which has struggled both critically and commercially thanks to a rough launch defined by many bugs, performance issues, and missing features. So, what's the update? Well, according to EA, Battlefield will be less than five percent of their net bookings in the coming financial year. This is a small amount, and not good news for Battlefield fans hoping to see the game rebound in any significant way.
FIFA
The Independent

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ pre-order deals: How to save £19 at Currys on Playstation’s next big exclusive

Horizon Forbidden West was one of Sony’s most anticipated PS5 releases when it was first announced in June 2020 and since then we’ve had plenty more details about what to expect from this next adventure. For those unfamiliar with the story, a hunter of the Nora tribe, Aloy, must travel across the post-apocalyptic landscape of the United States to take down giant machines that nearly wiped out humanity thousands of years before. It’s one of the many Playstation exclusives set to come out in 2022, and will carry on the story from Horizon Zero Dawn, which took players across the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With New Freebie

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox, One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been surprised with a new freebie. Just about every week, without fail, Microsoft adds new games to the Xbox Game Pass library. However, every once in a while, it bolsters this core offering with additional offers. For example, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers regularly get free Halo Infinite items, including today.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Is GTA Online Free on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S?

Is GTA Online going to be free on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X? This is a question many gamers and fans of the series are doing right now and for a good reason. GTA Online launched not too long after GTA V was released and the online gaming community had a blast in the following months. Players from all over the world were able to explore Los Santos with their friends, doing missions, races, and causing disasters all over town. After the Heist update, players were able to run their Heists, joining other players to do preparation missions and earning a good amount of cash.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Apex Legends PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Versions Seemingly Releasing Soon

It would appear that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S native versions of Apex Legends could be releasing very, very soon. How soon? Well, ratings for the new versions of the video game have started popping up online, and if Europe's PEGI is right, "how soon" is today, February 8th.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 5 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Release Date Revealed

The next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles now have a release date. Rockstar Games announced this week that those versions of the game will release on March 15th with the creator touting again the range of improvements both games will benefit from in both the online and offline modes. The release date follows a previous announcement from Rockstar that the games would get dedicated next-gen versions as well as a delay that pushed those releases back. Rockstar also confirmed in its post that the next Grand Theft Auto game is indeed in the works, though as players might've expected, precious little details were shared at the time.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

GTA 5 and GTA Online: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Versions Get March Release Date

GTA 5 and GTA Online will be released as upgraded, native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions on March 15. After a delay last year, Rockstar has confirmed that the new-gen editions will arrive soon, bringing "new graphics modes with up to 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing".
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Series X is Still in Stock in the UK, At Least For Now

If you've been after an Xbox Series X, this is a great opportunity. Xbox Series X is currently still in stock online at UK retailer GAME (see here). This stock has lasted since around 10 am on February 3, 2022, but it is still highly likely it will sell out very soon. There is only one caveat, it'll cost £464.99 (£20 above RRP) and includes a baseball cap. I mean, beggars can't be choosers, right?
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Shadow Warrior 3 is Launching March 1 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Hello dear Xbox community and fanbase! My name is Lo Wang and I am the Chief Head of Marketing Execution and Strategic Planning Strategist at Flying Wild Hog. Kinda. I’m also the star of the game, so let’s just roll with it. Today, I, together with the whole marketing and PR department are proud to show you the epic release date trailer for Shadow Warrior 3!
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Blizzard is finally fixing this annoying Diablo 3 Xbox Series X bug

Diablo III is an action RPG from Blizzard and is arguably one of the best games on Xbox. It's also set for a huge sequel in the form of Diablo IV. While we wait for the fourth installment, Diablo III and Diablo II Resurrected are keeping us going, but if you're a Diablo player on Xbox Series X, you might have encountered this annoying bug.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Chernobylite Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 21 - News

Publisher All in! Games and developer The Farm 51 announced Chernobylite will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 21. The Enhanced Edition for PC will also be available on the same day, along with the Blue Flames DLC, and a physical version for PS5 published by Perp Games.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming PS5 games not coming to the Xbox Series X and Switch

PS5 games exclusive to the console have always been the primary reason why players would choose Sony’s console over Microsoft’s or Nintendo’s. Some may be already thinking of getting an Xbox Series X after hearing about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. But trust us, the PlayStation still has a lot of great games in store for you that aren’t coming out everywhere.
VIDEO GAMES

