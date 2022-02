On February 1, the first day of Black History Month, Kanye West declared that he has rebranded it to “Black Future Month.”. Ye has continued his sentiments, posting a speech to his Instagram explaining his vision of Black Future Month and the need for the shift in narrative. In the video, the DONDA rapper appears to be speaking with his Sunday Service choir and opens by sharing his own parental backstory, delving on their history and separation. Ye describes how it was a prime example of how “the system has been separating families in every way that they can for years.” He continues with words of motivation by stating,

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO