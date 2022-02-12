Welcome to Cedar Hill!

The town of Flower Mound will hold a public review meeting this week regarding its draft of the Flower Mound Trails & Bikeways Master Plan. The Trails and Bikeways Master Plan will serve as a roadmap for the future improvement and expansion to trails and bikeways within Flower Mound, according to the town. It will give the town a plan for how existing and new neighborhoods are connected to key destinations such as schools, parks, shopping areas and major employment centers. The master plan is a year-long effort to engage the public about their vision for trails and bikeways in order to shape the final master plan.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO