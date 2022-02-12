ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr. open to staying with Rams: 'It feels like a home'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Rams have had a mutually beneficial relationship since the star receiver signed with the team midway through this season; they've done a tremendous job of utilizing and showcasing his talents, and he's offered them a consistent threat in the passing game during their run to the Super Bowl.

Now, with the big game on the horizon, it seems like the union between the two parties may be just beginning.

Beckham speculated about his future beyond this season on Friday, telling Nick Shook of NFL.com that he would like to stay with the Rams moving forward.

“This place, it feels good in my heart," Beckham said. "It feels like a home.”

When asked if he would sacrifice salary to remain in Los Angeles, Beckham told Shook, "Yeah, of course." He is currently on a one-year contract worth up to $4.25 million dependent on incentives after being cut by the Browns earlier in the season. He was in the third year of a five-year, $90 million deal originally signed with the Giants in 2018.

Over eight regular-season games with the Rams, Beckham reeled in 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

He's been especially effective in the playoffs; in the Rams' win over the Cardinals in the wild-card round, he caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. In the divisional round, he reeled in six catches for 69 yards. He had his best game with Los Angeles in the NFC Championship, logging nine receptions for 113 yards.

