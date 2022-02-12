ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter to the Editor: What Might We Learn from Covid?

The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 3 days ago

First of all, let me say upfront that I am personally against ending any mask mandates. We should, individually and collectively, be doing everything we can to mitigate the risk of anyone suffering death, disability, or serious illness from COVID. And I will continue to mask publicly for the foreseeable future...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

What can we learn from Cheslie Kryst?

“Anything that’s human is mentionable, and anything that is mentionable can be more manageable.”. Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA, lawyer, and entertainment correspondent, died by suicide. She was smart, beautiful, accomplished, and young. A police officer was quoted saying, “Not only beautiful but she was smart — she...
CHESLIE KRYST
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: On Independence and Dependence

First let me say that I generally agree with the comments in the Letter to the Editor by Matthew Derman on February 11, 2022. The reason why case numbers have gone down is the extreme precautions that we have been taking. I fear case numbers will just go up again when the mandates start to disappear or new virus variants appear.
U.K.
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Solving Community Problems

~ Submitted by Christina Kim, NP, Massachusetts General Hospital. “You cannot solve community problems with individual solutions.”. This quote encapsulates exactly why the town of Bedford should not yet lift its indoor mask mandate, particularly in schools. In order to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 in our communities,...
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: The people have spoken, and we listened

We agree with Gabe Robinson Lynch and everyone who signed the petition: It would be great if Arapahoe Basin served more Summit County beer. So, since you asked nicely, we went and picked up a couple kegs of Outer Range In The Steep IPA. Yes, the beer is indeed delicious, just like the A-Basin Steep Gullies are indeed steep.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
utdailybeacon.com

Letter from the Editors: Committing to telling Black history

We are so excited for everyone to experience this special issue. Our entire staff worked hard on these pieces, but we would like to give a special thanks to Bella Hughes, our Design Editor, for her outstanding leadership and creative abilities. The University of Tennessee has had a student newspaper...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: What we value

It is with halfheartedness that I utter the words “United States of America,” because unity is certainly not what I am seeing or feeling much of lately, and it is certainly reflected in Kelly Tshibaka’s piece from Jan. 31. Her article did have what I can imagine...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: We can all get through this if we work together

Many, many years ago, Bruce Butler and I volunteered together at a ski resort. He was a guy who was willing to help out, without pay, to provide an enjoyable experience for those around him. I could see him becoming a mayor, who would work for the betterment of his community.
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: We need clear sidewalks in city

I live across the street from an owner who refuses to shovel the sidewalk. My driveway is directly across from their driveway. When I back out, the people walking on the sidewalk have to go around the unshoveled sidewalk into the street to get by, which is directly in the path of my car. I can't see because my neighbor's driveway is adjacent to mine with a pickup truck. So, I called the City of Glens Falls officials and I told them about it. They said the owners had a week's warning to shovel it. However, if I parked one time at night on the street, I got a ticket with no warning. Handicapped, children going and coming from school, people walking their dogs and people who don't have a car need these sidewalks cleared. A woman was recently killed by a driver in Glens Falls. We need clear sidewalks.
GLENS FALLS, NY
newschain

Dear Fiona: Everyone thinks my husband is lovely – but he’s a different person behind closed doors

“I’m writing to you about my husband, who is a real split personality. He goes out of his way to help other people all the time – he’ll do anything to help a friend in need. As a result, everyone thinks he is such a gentle, kind and thoughtful man and they tell me how lucky I am to have such a wonderful husband. When they say this, I just smile because I know differently.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Letter to the Editor: Get facts from trustworthy sources

We graduated from Cannon Falls High School, own a business here and our kids attend school here. Keith coaches football and baseball. Tammy has served on the Parent Teacher Organization and the Education Foundation boards. We believe in asking questions, getting factual information and believe strongly in supporting our schools.
CANNON FALLS, MN
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Can We Connect Dots on Masks?

I was amused by the placement of two articles on the front page of The Chronicle on Feb. 3. One article noted the continuing increase in cases of COVID-19 in Lewis County. Last week it was reported that the infection rate in Lewis County is the THIRD highest in the state.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
verywellhealth.com

What Is Considered a Dangerous Heart Rate?

Your heart rate is the number of times your heart beats in one minute. It can be measured by taking your pulse—counting the number of heartbeats for one minute at the side of your neck, or the thumb side of your wrist. Having a heart rate that is too high or too low can be dangerous to your health.
HEALTH
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Here are some real COVID-19 facts from real science

Rachel Steinmetz’s letter about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic takes to task facts, science and scientists. She refers us to absurd cult publications links that are straight from the disinformation silo. Steinmetz notes that 900,000 plus deaths from COVID-19 related causes is indeed a “big number” and...
SCIENCE
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
895
Followers
3K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy