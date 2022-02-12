Letter to the Editor: What Might We Learn from Covid?

I live across the street from an owner who refuses to shovel the sidewalk. My driveway is directly across from their driveway. When I back out, the people walking on the sidewalk have to go around the unshoveled sidewalk into the street to get by, which is directly in the path of my car. I can't see because my neighbor's driveway is adjacent to mine with a pickup truck. So, I called the City of Glens Falls officials and I told them about it. They said the owners had a week's warning to shovel it. However, if I parked one time at night on the street, I got a ticket with no warning. Handicapped, children going and coming from school, people walking their dogs and people who don't have a car need these sidewalks cleared. A woman was recently killed by a driver in Glens Falls. We need clear sidewalks.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO