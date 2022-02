BOSTON (CBS) – As COVID cases drop in Massachusetts, some communities are ending indoor mask mandates and several schools are doing the same. According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), 42 public schools have been given approval to lift their mask mandates as of Tuesday. That’s because at least 80-percent of all students and staff at those schools have been vaccinated, which is the state’s threshold for removing the masks, under a revised policy announced September 27. Those who are not vaccinated are still expected to wear masks. Once DESE approves a school, whether they then go on to lift...

