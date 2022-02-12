ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

PEDESTRIAN KILLED - VOD - clipped version

KEVN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe early evening news on KEVN. Raising kids is tough enough, but that becomes...

www.blackhillsfox.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gunmaker Remington

The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
CBS News

Djokovic says he'll skip French Open and Wimbledon if he has to get vaccinated to take part, calls it "price that I am willing to pay"

London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS
The Hill

Arbery's killers had history of racial epithets, prosecutor in hate crimes trial says

Prosecutors argued that three men on trial for federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery used racial epithets and killed him because he was Black. Travis McMichael, 36, along with his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted last year for the murder of Arbery. They now face a new trial on whether they targeted Arbery because of his race.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vod#Clipped#Kevn#Healthwatch Kids#Rapid City Updated

Comments / 0

Community Policy