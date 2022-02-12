PEDESTRIAN KILLED - VOD - clipped version

NEW YORK (AP) — Britain’s Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was sexually trafficked to the British royal by the financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17. The deal described in a court filing Tuesday in New York avoids...
The families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have agreed to a $73 million settlement of a lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 20 first graders and six educators in 2012. Remington, which made the Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, also agreed to allow the families to release numerous documents they obtained during the lawsuit including ones showing how it marketed the weapon, the families said Tuesday.
A Los Angeles man is being charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants after he allegedly caused a disturbance midair, causing a Washington, D.C.-bound flight from Los Angeles to land in Kansas City on Sunday. The man, Juan Rivas, was subdued by both passengers and crew members, including...
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow was ready for more talks with the West as the country's defense ministry announced that some troops gathered near Ukraine were returning to their bases after completing military exercises. Kyiv, the United States and NATO said it was too early to tell...
NEW YORK (AP) — The accounting firm that prepared former President Donald Trump’s annual financial statements says the documents, used to secure lucrative loans and burnish Trump’s image as a wealthy businessman, “should no longer be relied upon” after New York’s attorney general said they regularly misstated the value of assets.
London — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal's record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player also is still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
Prosecutors argued that three men on trial for federal hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery used racial epithets and killed him because he was Black. Travis McMichael, 36, along with his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and his neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted last year for the murder of Arbery. They now face a new trial on whether they targeted Arbery because of his race.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva returned to the ice Tuesday in pursuit of her second gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but still shadowed by the doping saga that could cost her both. Valieva, 15, finished the day with the lead in the women's individual event as she began...
Four years after his son Joaquin was killed in the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Manuel Oliver climbed a crane near the White House to pressure President Joe Biden to act on gun violence. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports.
