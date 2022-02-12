ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

128 Ada AVE 18

luxuryrealestate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTastefully remodeled townhome end unit that feels like a single family home with a large backyard. Enter the formal entry & view the large & inviting living room with dramatic high ceilings, tiled...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
luxuryrealestate.com

1718 Vera AVE

Charming home with tons of space to work & play! Sunny living room with window nook + fireplace. Open kitchen with new quartz counters offers abundant cabinetry with built-in workstation that looks to formal dining and living room. Huge primary suite with tons of light, vaulted ceiling & luxurious bath with jetted soaking tub and separate shower. There is a bonus office connected to the primary suite that closes off for privacy with built-in desk & cabinetry - perfect to work from home. Enjoy a second guest suite with private bath along with a spacious 3rd bedroom with walk-in closet. Additional features include full-size laundry room, bonus office with separate entrance adjacent to the 2-car detached garage, landscaped yard with pavers & gated driveway, fresh paint, air conditioning & more! Walk to nearby Red Morton Park, featuring the Magical Bridge Playground. Walk to charming downtown Redwood City with coffee shops, fine dining, boutiques, theaters, Courthouse Square & CalTrain.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

3275 Potomac CT

Meticulously maintained pool home, nestled on an expansive .32 Acre +/- lot with stunning long water views and Western exposure. This graciously-sized Grand Floridian floor plan features soaring ceilings, Rosewood flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with Thomasville Cabinets, California Closets in the primary suite, LED lighting throughout, and a 3-car attached garage. In addition to this home being generator-ready, additional updates include a new roof with a factory scurry coat (2018), newly installed Pool heater (2021), pool light, pool pump, 70-gallon hot water tank, fascia, downspouts/gutters, impact glass on 8 transom windows, impact resistant doors, impact garage door (2018). Waterways of Naples is a gated community with 2 entrances and 423 total residences. This resort-style community offers a resident Clubhouse with fitness center, Tiki hut with grilling stations, fishing pier, basketball, volleyball & tennis courts and children's playground. Small boats are permitted on the lake areas. Visit the Virtual Video Link attached.
CONNECTICUT STATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Launch Real Estate is Pleased to Announce the Sale of 10332 N 79th Way for $3,060,000 Represented by Cathy Fassero

- Amazing location for this 2017 Cachet custom home right in the heart of Scottsdale. Located in the back of the cul-de-sac, this home has outdoor living with a patio off of the dining room plus an amazing backyard complete with a putting green, firepit, barbeque area and a covered patio with a fireplace. The interior will wow you as well. Starting with the beautiful dining room, a wine cellar and bar area you then enter an amazing kitchen with two islands, a kitchen fireplace and all of this opens to the gorgeous family room. The primary suite is very spacious and a closet to make every fashionista swoon! There is a great office next to the primary suite. A split floor plan is complete with a den and three adjoining en suite bedrooms. A laundry room and three car garage are just icing on the cake for this spectacular move-in ready home!
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxuryrealestate.com

405 Santo Domingo TER

Take advantage of this incredible location minutes from Downtown Sunnyvale, surrounded by pristine Sunnyvale parks. This tri-level townhome was completed late 2020 & includes several quality upgrades as one of the complex's showcase units. High end light fixtures, designer finishes & wallcoverings, and custom built-in storage on the first level create an elevated living experience right in the heart of Sunnyvale. Create your dream home office or in-home fitness studio on the ground floor, away from the noise. On the main floor, enjoy effortless flow from the kitchen into the main oversized living area providing plenty of space for the ultimate furniture configuration. Upstairs, the generously sized bedrooms feel like a retreat after a long day's work either at home or in the office & the upstairs washer/dryer make laundry a breeze. The home features attached 2 car garage and overflow guest parking, & is close to CalTrains, major freeways, both Apple campuses, Google, Amazon and more.
SUNNYVALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Nook#Recessed Lighting#Spa#Walk In Closet#Housing List#Ada Ave#French#Quartz Countertop#Shaker Cabinets#Ac
Scribe

1005 Noble Ave

FURNISHED ROOMS FOR RENT - NOBLE AVE SPACIOUS HOME - Property Id: 332710. These are two furnished rooms for rent in a very spacious historic home with a huge double lot yard and good parking space. Rooms have queen sized beds and dressers, nightstands and seating. Looking for congenial tenants to rent 2nd floor bedrooms, and share bath and kitchen and common areas on the second floor. We also have a large furnished 3rd floor bedroom which shares its own bath with one other tenant for $750. The owners will be living on the first floor, with their own living area. We have updated, refinished floors, installed a new kitchen, etc. Very short distance from Beardsley Park, less than 10 minutes from Univ of Bridgeport and Blackrock restaurants and beaches. Near bus lines. Plenty of privacy.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
MATC Times

N92 W17358 Appleton Ave

Spacious 1 Bedroom Lofted Apartment *RECENTLY UPDATED* - Thank you for your interest in Appleton Place Apartments. We are now renting a beautiful 1 bedroom lofted apartment. This apartment boasts high vaulted cathedral ceilings with a skylight, offering true natural lighting. With an open concept layout this space is perfect for either modern day entertainment or for staying in on a cozy Wisconsin winter night.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
thexunewswire.com

783 Delta Ave

Mt. Lookout Studio Apartment Available Soon - Gorgeous studio with high-end finishes for lease!. The monthly rent is $925 and that includes all utilities besides WiFi. We run a credit and background check on each applicant!. The deposit is $500 and there is a one-time admin fee of $99. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
oucampus.org

7328 N 27th Ave,

$1050 / 1br - 1bath $300.00move in Special oac* - Orangewood Place Apartments is ready for your visit!!!. Be sure to come for a tour of our community and to see the available floor plan options. $55 water, trash and sewer. You can also call us at 602-626-8017. The leasing...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Scribe

555 Winchester Ave

1 bed, 1 bath with washer and dryer in unit- Science Hill - Quiet, brick building in Science-Hill area. Sophisticated one bedroom apartment equipped with washer and dryer! The best bang for your buck!. - Address: 555 Winchester Ave. - Third floor, front facing. -One bed/one bath. -Washer/dryer in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
oucampus.org

1749 E. Virginia Ave.

Two Bedroom, One Bath In Central Phoenix - 1749 E. Virginia is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities. Location. 1749...
PHOENIX, AZ
News Argus

201 Avery Ave.

Bungelo in High Point NC - Listed by Piedmont Rental Homes LLC. CDC Covid safety practices at all showings. Qualifications include credit score over 600 with good payment history, verified income of 3 & 1/2 times the rent monthly, NOT Section 8 eligible, no co-signers and no prior evictions or landlord disputes. Criminal history must be explained. No smoking inside the house. Everyone living in the house over Age 18 MUST apply. No Pets. Move in requires Bank Certified Funds Checks 1 for rent and 1 for Security Deposit. This property will be managed by Piedmont Rental Homes LLC.
HIGH POINT, NC
thexunewswire.com

3311 Evanston Ave.

Large Renovated 4 BDR + Close to DTWN + Laundry - Remodeled home in the Cincinnati area, just minutes away from historic O'Bryonville, Hyde Park, Oakley, and Walnut Hills. Our home features four bedrooms, a full bath, free laundry and free parking. This is a four bedroom home with two...
CINCINNATI, OH
rew-online.com

507 8th Ave Sold

Peak Capital Advisors, led by David Gomez and Alex Rabin, have purchased a multifamily building located at 507 8th Avenue in Brooklyn for $3,875,000. Nir Mor was the broker on the off-market transaction. 507 8th Avenue, located in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn between 5th and 6th Street, is...
BROOKLYN, NY
themunchonline.com

218 E. Mason Ave

2 Bedroom apartment available in Del Ray! - Our residents have quick access to the best of the surrounding DC community. Mason Arms Apartments offers an excellent apartment complex in the great Del Ray area. Our residents have access to premier shops, diverse dining options, and a vibrant nightlife providing a distinctive living experience. Less than 10 blocks from Braddock Road Metro, whether you’re just starting out, at the height of your career, or new to the area, Mason Arms welcomes you to one of Alexandria’s most highly rated apartment communities. Every first Thursday of the month, Del Ray has a festival with activities, food samples, and many other attractions. Our 2 bedroom apartment is 875 square feet, has hardwood floors, large closet space, and in unit washer/dryer.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thexunewswire.com

2430 Fairview Ave

AWESOME 2 Bed/1 Bath rental Mins. from UC Campus Only $1250/mo!!! - You do not want to miss out on this great renal!. Great location on one of the nicest streets in Clifton, Fairview Ave for only $1,250/mo!!!. This unit comes with a fully equipped kitchen, large front porch, lots...
CINCINNATI, OH
MATC Times

2303 N Oakland Ave

@@@@ VALUE: Convenient 1BR+D / 2BR av June 1st! - 2303-2309-2311 N. Oakland Ave. has one of the best locations of any of our properties. Up the street from the East Sider Bar on the corner of Oakland Ave. & North Ave., these two-bedroom apartments offer hardwood flooring throughout and decorative crown molding. The front door opens on to the standard-sized living room overlooking Oakland Ave. From there, you pass into the formal dining room. To the left is a walk-through pantry leading into the kitchen, featuring full-sized appliances and a good amount of counter space. To the right of the dining room are the bedrooms and the full bath. The master bedroom has a standard closet; the second bedroom, facing the rear of the property for less street noise, has a large closet in the hallway. These apartments could easily serve as one-bedroom-plus-den units. Available June 1st, monthly rent is $930, which includes trash pickup. Laundromat is located two blocks away. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]
MILWAUKEE, WI
luxuryrealestate.com

What are the best Beachfront Condo Neighborhoods In Naples, FL?

Naples, FL has several neighborhoods with beachfront condos. These neighborhoods vary in age, personality, beach setback, amenities, and walkability to restaurants and shopping. If you would like to view available beachfront condos or schedule a tour call me at 239-298-6760 or visit my site. I specialize in Naples Beachfront condos, and it's very satisfying to help folks make their lifelong dream come true! Reach out anytime to talk shop. Sean Lorch.
NAPLES, FL
luxuryrealestate.com

Deborah Thompson of Corcoran Pacific Properties Sells Oceanfront Hapuna Residence for $6,100,000

- Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 66-084 Kauna'oa Drive C-24 by Deborah Thompson for $6,100,000. Sold before print. This stunning residence features unobstructed ocean views and a private plunge pool just steps from the white sandy Hapuna Beach, voted #1 on Dr. Beach's 10 Best Beaches for 2021. The buyers will enjoy easy access to the Westin Hapuna Beach Resort and Mauna Kea Resort amenities, golf and beach clubs.
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Pretty in Prestwick Chase | 363 Prestwick Circle #1

Stop 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 and Start 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚... This beautifully renovated townhome is stylish, modern, and bright, and has a huge open patio perfect for enjoying the Florida lifestyle!. Prestwick Chase is a wonderful family-friendly community...
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

Shay Trask of Gulf Coast International Sells Superb Waterfront Royal Harbor Residence for $3,800,000

- Gulf Coast International Properties is pleased to announce Shay Trask representing the buyer in the sale of 2160 Snook Drive in Royal Harbor, closing at $3,800,000. This gorgeous, newly renovated home in Royal Harbor represents incredible value. With ideal southwestern exposure and a newer pool and spa, the outdoor highlight for the fishing aficionado is the 66 ft long dock with boat lift, electric/water and lighted fish cleaning table. The thoughtful interior renovations include stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, beautiful imported sea-glass colored tile backsplash and new porcelain driftwood-colored floor tiles. Three sets of sliding doors lead to the huge outdoor living space with swimming pool featuring a baja shelf, completed in 2016. Oversized brick paver decking surrounds the lavish pool and awaits custom touches for an outdoor kitchen or possibly a cabana room. This lovely home is located on a quiet dead-end street with lots of new construction. The location for boaters can't be beat - in mere minutes, you are in Naples Bay and out to the Gulf of Mexico. The attractive rear yard is fenced and perfect for a small pet. With high walkability scores, incredible condition, and all the city of Naples attractions and beaches steps away, this is a superb property.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy