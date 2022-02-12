128 Ada AVE 18

@@@@ VALUE: Convenient 1BR+D / 2BR av June 1st! - 2303-2309-2311 N. Oakland Ave. has one of the best locations of any of our properties. Up the street from the East Sider Bar on the corner of Oakland Ave. & North Ave., these two-bedroom apartments offer hardwood flooring throughout and decorative crown molding. The front door opens on to the standard-sized living room overlooking Oakland Ave. From there, you pass into the formal dining room. To the left is a walk-through pantry leading into the kitchen, featuring full-sized appliances and a good amount of counter space. To the right of the dining room are the bedrooms and the full bath. The master bedroom has a standard closet; the second bedroom, facing the rear of the property for less street noise, has a large closet in the hallway. These apartments could easily serve as one-bedroom-plus-den units. Available June 1st, monthly rent is $930, which includes trash pickup. Laundromat is located two blocks away. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO