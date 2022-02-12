128 Ada AVE 18

Meticulously maintained pool home, nestled on an expansive .32 Acre +/- lot with stunning long water views and Western exposure. This graciously-sized Grand Floridian floor plan features soaring ceilings, Rosewood flooring throughout living areas and bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with Thomasville Cabinets, California Closets in the primary suite, LED lighting throughout, and a 3-car attached garage. In addition to this home being generator-ready, additional updates include a new roof with a factory scurry coat (2018), newly installed Pool heater (2021), pool light, pool pump, 70-gallon hot water tank, fascia, downspouts/gutters, impact glass on 8 transom windows, impact resistant doors, impact garage door (2018). Waterways of Naples is a gated community with 2 entrances and 423 total residences. This resort-style community offers a resident Clubhouse with fitness center, Tiki hut with grilling stations, fishing pier, basketball, volleyball & tennis courts and children's playground. Small boats are permitted on the lake areas. Visit the Virtual Video Link attached.
