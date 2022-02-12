ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China gives conditional approval for Pfizer’s COVID drug Paxlovid

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

China says Jan FDI up 11.6% y/y in yuan terms

BEIJING (Reuters) – Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in January rose 11.6% from a year ago to 102.28 billion yuan ($16.10 billion), the commerce ministry said on Tuesday. In dollar terms, FDI increased 17.6% in January, it said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 6.3536 Chinese...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Indonesia reports record 57,049 new coronavirus cases

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia reported 57,049 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a record daily high, according to data from its COVID-19 taskforce. The Southeast Asian nation has recorded 4.9 million cases overall and more than 145,000 deaths. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China’s approval of Pfizer’s antiviral COVID pill may be a turning point in its pandemic strategy

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For the past two years, China has isolated itself from the world by attempting to keep COVID-19 at bay. It has all but sealed its international borders and subjected the few travelers who've entered the country to weeks of hotel quarantine.
PHARMACEUTICALS
yicaiglobal.com

Porton Jumps by Limit as Pfizer Places Order After Gaining Approval for Covid-19 Pill in China

(Yicai Global) Feb. 14 -- Shares in Porton Pharma Solutions surged by the exchange-imposed limit today after the Chinese drugmaker said that it has received a USD681 million purchase order from Pfizer. Market insiders suspect that it has been commissioned by the US pharmaceutical giant to make the drug locally after Pfizer recently got the greenlight to distribute its Covid-19 tablet in China.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medicine#Paxlovid#Reuters
wtvbam.com

Singapore grants interim approval for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Monday it has granted an interim authorisation for Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine. The first batch of the Nuvaxovid vaccine is expected to arrive in Singapore in the next few months, the HSA said. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Olympics-China reports 3 new COVID cases among Olympics personnel on Feb 13

BEIJING (Reuters) – China detected three new cases of COVID-19 among Olympic Games related personnel on Feb. 13, the same number as a day earlier, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Monday. All three infections were among new airport arrivals, including one athlete or...
SPORTS
go955.com

Japan Health Ministry committee approves Pfizer oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral COVID-19 drug made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, the ministry said in a statement on Friday. Jiji news agency said final approval of the drug for use, which officials had said they expected would come around mid-February, could come as early as Friday night under emergency approval measures.
WORLD
WDBO

France to start using Pfizer's COVID-19 drug, first in EU

PARIS — (AP) — France says it will start administering Pfizer’s coronavirus antiviral drug this week, the first pill for treating COVID-19 approved in the 27-nation EU. The country is still reporting among the world's highest per-capita daily infections, but virus-related critical care hospitalizations are easing, and the French government on Wednesday started lifting restrictions related to the surge in omicron cases.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
The Independent

Pfizer seeks approval for giving Covid shots to children six months and up as US death toll nears 1 million

Pfizer and BioNTech have begun seeking the go-ahead for children as young as six months old to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.The two companies started submitting data for the application on Tuesday, they said in a statement, seeking an emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.“Our vaccine has already demonstrated a favorable safety, tolerability and efficacy profile in multiple clinical trials and real-world studies for all age groups starting from 5 years old,” said BioNTech’s CEO, Ugur Sahin. “If authorized, we are very excited about the prospect of offering parents the opportunity to help protect their children 6 months...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NPR

Feds' contract with Pfizer for Paxlovid has some surprises

Doctors are counting on Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid to help keep COVID patients out of the hospital. And despite the government spending billions of dollars for 20 million courses of the drug, Paxlovid is hard to come by. Why?. Well, NPR's pharmaceuticals correspondent Sydney Lupkin has obtained a copy of...
INDUSTRY
abc17news.com

US gives full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health regulators have given full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received full approval last summer. Public health advocates initially hoped the distinction would boost public confidence in the shots. But there was no discernable bump in vaccinations after the Pfizer decision.
PHARMACEUTICALS
d1softballnews.com

Adverse events Covid vaccine, Pfizer fears data dissemination • Imola Oggi

By Giorgia Audiello for www.lindipendente.online – Pfizer fears the release of data on the efficacy and side effects of the anti-Covid vaccine it produces as well as the business consequences of the end of the pandemic. It’s all written in black and white in the latest report released by the pharmaceutical giant itself, relating to earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HPCwire

Supercomputer Simulations Show How Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral, Works

Just about a month ago, Pfizer scored its second huge win of the pandemic when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued another emergency use authorization to the company—this time for Paxlovid, a Covid-19 therapeutic shown to produce a reduction in risk of hospitalization or death by up to 88 percent if taken soon after the onset of symptoms. Within days, the federal government had ordered 20 million courses of Paxlovid, and Pfizer is expecting to make 80 million courses by the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Easily-Accessible Over-The-Counter Drug Reduces COVID-19 Symptoms, Suggests Study

A new diverse digital trial has highlighted a cheap, easily-accessible drug that could speed up the rate of recovery for people with COVID-19. The drug, called famotidine and commonly found in the heartburn drug Pepcid, led to a significantly reduced time with COVID-19 symptoms in the 55 patients treated. Scientists hope it could act as a viable answer to the limited number of treatments available to the millions of daily COVID-19 patients worldwide.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wtvbam.com

Hong Kong rights group says website not accessible through some networks

Hong Kong (Reuters) – The website of U.K.-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch could not be accessed through some networks in the Chinese-ruled city, stoking concerns of internet censorship in the global financial hub, the organisation said. Hong Kong Watch chief executive Benedict Rogers said he was worried...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy