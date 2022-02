Mitch Haniger has been one of the best Mariners players when healthy the last several years. The trade that brought him to Seattle was one of Jerry Dipoto’s best trades as a GM. Now Mitch Haniger is going into the final year of his contract with the Mariners, and some are suggesting that he won’t be extended past the 2022 season. Ryan Divish noted the lack of negotiations between the two sides in a recent article, and CBS reported on Divish’s comments as well.

