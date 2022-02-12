Weekend event to feature food, spirits and local vendors

RICHMOND, Va. -- Valentine's Day weekend will be one filled with spirits, music and vendors.

An event this weekend will showcase some of the best distilleries in Virginia. Back after a year off, the River City Spirits event will be returning to Stony Point Fashion Park.

"We've got 10 distilleries, two wineries, two breweries, a cidery. We've got three restaurants set up and that's in addition to the Stony Point restaurants that are there," Brian Sullivan with River City Festivals said.

Promoting Virginia businesses is the mission of the event.

"So we do that everywhere from events with Virginia distilleries, breweries, wineries, cideries, local crafters and vendors. We support everything local," Sullivan said.

Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online or at the gate of the event if they are still available.

"We don't want it too crowded. We wanna make sure everyone has a good experience, gets a chance to interact with all these wonderful Virginia distilleries that are gonna be there," Sullivan said.