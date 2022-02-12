Pandemic impacts service sector pay in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — First-time unemployment claims are trending back upward in South Carolina after reaching record lows at the end of November.

Latest data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows 1,578 initial claims were filed last week. 161 were filed in Horry County, representing 10.2% of the claims and the largest share of claims from one of 46 counties in the state. Last week was the third week in a row Horry County held the top spot.

Bryan Grady, director of labor market information with SCDEW, said pandemic recovery along the Grand Strand has been strong but is still delicate.

“We certainly would expect that even as the state overall has a robust recovery that there’s going to be some volatility there,” Grady said. “Leisure and hospitality typically had the highest spikes and the highest drops in the past two years in terms of job numbers.”

Horry County’s unemployment rate is higher than the overall state rate at 4.4%. Grady said it is still much lower than at the end of 2020 when it was 7.7%.

Alex Wahba, owner of Kaminsky’s N.Y. Deli in Myrtle Beach operates the store with the help of his wife. The offseason months of December, January and February, it is usually just the two of them six days a week with seasonal employees offering assistance the rest of the year.

Except for last year.

Wahba never found anybody to hire for work.

“Since last year and since the pandemic it didn’t work pretty well,” Wahba said. “I mean it took forever and I still couldn’t find someone last year the whole year.”

Wahba said he can pay $12 an hour, adding that he is being priced out of the labor market by bigger stores and chains who can afford to pay more.

“All the department and grocery stores are hiring right now with high rates that is very hard to compete with, so it’s a little challenging,” Wahba said.

In Horry County, average hourly earnings for workers in leisure and hospitality went up by 14.6% in 2 years. Service sector workers went from an average of $14.11 an hour to $16.17 an hour from Dec. 2019 to Dec. 2021.

“The wage pressure that is being spoken about in a lot places is particularly acute in Horry County,” Grady said.”

As hiring season is set to kick into high gear in Myrtle Beach with spring and summer around the corner, Grady said he expects workers will still be in high demand.

“You are going to have some amount of difficulty for businesses in some sectors finding qualified work,” Grady said.

Wahba said he’s placed more signage and bought more online ads to try to avoid a repeat of last summer. He said, before the pandemic, the positions were usually filled within two weeks.

