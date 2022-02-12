ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Pandemic impacts service sector pay in Horry County

By Manny Martinez
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbfwu_0eCKzrMX00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — First-time unemployment claims are trending back upward in South Carolina after reaching record lows at the end of November.

Latest data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows 1,578 initial claims were filed last week. 161 were filed in Horry County, representing 10.2% of the claims and the largest share of claims from one of 46 counties in the state. Last week was the third week in a row Horry County held the top spot.

Bryan Grady, director of labor market information with SCDEW, said pandemic recovery along the Grand Strand has been strong but is still delicate.

“We certainly would expect that even as the state overall has a robust recovery that there’s going to be some volatility there,” Grady said. “Leisure and hospitality typically had the highest spikes and the highest drops in the past two years in terms of job numbers.”

Horry County’s unemployment rate is higher than the overall state rate at 4.4%. Grady said it is still much lower than at the end of 2020 when it was 7.7%.

Alex Wahba, owner of Kaminsky’s N.Y. Deli in Myrtle Beach operates the store with the help of his wife. The offseason months of December, January and February, it is usually just the two of them six days a week with seasonal employees offering assistance the rest of the year.

Except for last year.

Wahba never found anybody to hire for work.

“Since last year and since the pandemic it didn’t work pretty well,” Wahba said. “I mean it took forever and I still couldn’t find someone last year the whole year.”

Wahba said he can pay $12 an hour, adding that he is being priced out of the labor market by bigger stores and chains who can afford to pay more.

“All the department and grocery stores are hiring right now with high rates that is very hard to compete with, so it’s a little challenging,” Wahba said.

In Horry County, average hourly earnings for workers in leisure and hospitality went up by 14.6% in 2 years. Service sector workers went from an average of $14.11 an hour to $16.17 an hour from Dec. 2019 to Dec. 2021.

“The wage pressure that is being spoken about in a lot places is particularly acute in Horry County,” Grady said.”

As hiring season is set to kick into high gear in Myrtle Beach with spring and summer around the corner, Grady said he expects workers will still be in high demand.

“You are going to have some amount of difficulty for businesses in some sectors finding qualified work,” Grady said.

Wahba said he’s placed more signage and bought more online ads to try to avoid a repeat of last summer. He said, before the pandemic, the positions were usually filled within two weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Health
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Business
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Business
Horry County, SC
Health
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Horry County Council to vote on new redistricting map

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry county council will be meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. to vote on a new redistricting map for a second time. Voting district maps are redrawn by local leaders every 10 years. The 2020 census found more than 80,000 residents moved to Horry County in the last 10 years. The rapid […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#The Grand Strand#N Y Deli
WBTW News13

South Carolina city no longer allowing churches to bury people for free in cemetery it owns

MANNING, S.C. (AP) — A city in Clarendon County, South Carolina, will no longer allow churches to bury people in the city-owned cemetery for free. Manning City Council unanimously voted to end the practice, which the city administrator said was a gentleman’s agreement from long ago without any written record, “The Item” newspaper in Sumter reported. […]
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

South Carolina 11th least-educated state, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 11th least-educated state, according to a new study by WalletHub. South Carolina came in with a total score of 38.99, with a higher number meaning the state is more educated. Massachusetts is the most educated state with a score of 81.82, according to WalletHub. The least-educated […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Water line break causes Darlington High e-learning day

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington High School and the Darlington County School District’s administrative office were without water Monday after a break in the city water line, according to a social media post from the district. Due to the “significant time to repair,” the high school was moving to an e-learning day, according to […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence voters may get to decide on Sunday alcohol sales

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council Monday night unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would allow voters to decide whether to allow the sale of alcohol on Sundays. If approved, the Florence County Board of Elections would place a referendum on the ballot for the November General Election. Currently, alcohol cannot […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina doctors can prescribe Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, AG says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina doctors can prescribe Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other off-label drugs for COVID-19, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday. Sen. Shane Martin and Rep. Bill Taylor requested an opinion from Wilson on whether or not South Carolina law allows doctors to prescribe those drugs. Wilson said in general, doctors […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

No structures damaged in outdoor fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An approximately one-acre fire Saturday afternoon in the Conway area threatened some structures before it was brought under control, according to a spokesman for Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to the area of D. St. and Rose Moss Road. The fire was brought under control […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy