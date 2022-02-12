ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson splits games Friday in FGCU Kickoff Classic

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZBaF_0eCKz6Oz00

The No. 15/14 Clemson softball team split action on the second day of the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. The Tigers threw a five-inning combined no-hitter against Kent State to win the first game of the day, 8-0, but dropped the evening matchup, 4-0, to No. 10/8 Texas.

With today’s action, Clemson moves to 2-1 on the season. Kent State drops to 1-1 on the year, and Texas moves to 1-0 after the Clemson game was the Longhorns’ season opener.

Game 1 vs. Kent State

Sophomores Regan Spencer and Millie Thompson etched their names into Clemson’s record book in the opening game of the day, becoming the first duo to combine for a no-hitter in program history. Through five innings of work, the two faced a combined 17 batters and struck out five to keep the Golden Flashes off the board.

Spencer started and earned her first win in the circle pitching 3.0 innings with four strikeouts. Thompson came in at relief in the top of the fourth inning to pitch the final two frames with one strikeout of her own.

Offensively, the Tigers stayed hot with Alia Logoleo, Cammy Pereira and McKenzie Clark each going 2-for-3. Logoleo and Pereira each brought in four RBIs, as Logoleo and Marissa Guimbarda scored two runs apiece.

Clemson jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first with graduate transfer Sam Russ leading off with a triple. Guimbarda drew a walk to put two runners on for Logoleo to record her first home run of the 2022 season over the right-center fence.

The Tigers scored again in the third inning following sophomore McKenzie Clark singling to start the inning and then stealing second. Guimbarda drew her second walk of the day and was replaced by Arielle Oda as a pinch runner to put two runners on when Logoleo hit an RBI double down the left line. The double scored Clark and brought Oda around to third. Pereira came up with a clutch single up the middle to plate both Oda and Logoleo, giving Clemson a 6-0 lead.

Clemson closed out the game in walk-off fashion in the fifth inning as redshirt sophomore Valerie Cagle singled, and Guimbarda reached on an error to put two runners on. Pereira walked it off with a double to left field to plate the final two runs against Kent State.

Game 2 vs. No. 10/8 Texas

Clemson faced a ranked opponent for the first time this season taking on No. 10/8 Texas in the second game at the FGCU Softball Complex.

The Longhorns jumped ahead in the first inning, scoring one run. The Tigers attempted to add a couple of runs of their own in the third inning starting with JoJo Hyatt and Russ hitting back-to-back singles, but the Longhorns turned a double play to end the inning.

Texas was able to plate three additional runs in the bottom of the fourth to push its lead to 4-0.

The Tigers started to rally late in the game, as Cagle and Guimbarda hit back-to-back singles in the sixth with two outs. Logoleo took Texas pitcher, Hailey Dolcini, to over eight pitches before hitting a fly ball into foul territory in left field for the final out.

Freshman pitcher Brooke McCubbin looked to spark Clemson in the bottom of the sixth picking up two strikeouts and forcing the Longhorns to leave two runners stranded. Pereira took that momentum into the first at-bat of the seventh inning, hitting a double into left field. Unfortunately, Pereira would be left stranded as the Tigers fell to the Longhorns, 4-0.

Cagle now has a 1-1 record in the circle in 2022 after pitching three innings with one strikeout. McCubbin pitched the final three frames and struck out two batters.

Up Next:

The Tigers return to the FGCU Softball Complex for a single game against Long Island University on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 12:15 p.m.

— Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Pregame Notes: FSU Basketball looks to snap losing streak as they host Clemson

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State, which has lost six in a row, will look to snap their losing streak on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. when they host Clemson at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (13-11, 6-8 ACC) and Tigers (12-13, 4-10 ACC) will be shown on Bally Sports and their affiliates (list here). Tom Werme and Mike Gminski will provide the audio on the feed. An audio stream will also be available via the Learfield IMG Collegiate Radio Network. Gene Deckerhoff and Adrian Crawford will be providing the call. Click here to listen. Noles247.com will provide updates below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mutigers.com

No. 11/12 Softball Downs Wisconsin, Falls to No. 10/13 Virginia Tech

LEESBURG, Fla. – University of Missouri softball (2-2) split its two matchups on the second day at the Northern Light's Invitational. To open the day, the Tigers defeated Wisconsin 8-1 behind a three-hit game from Brooke Wilmes. Mizzou then fell to No. 10/13 Virginia Tech in the nightcap. GAME...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
FanSided

Kentucky basketball: John Calipari gives good news on TyTy Washington injury

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari gave a positive update on TyTy Washington, who injured his leg during their win over the Florida Gators. The Kentucky Wildcats successfully extended their winning streak to six games on Saturday, Feb. 12, when they defeated the Florida Gators 78-57. There was a scare in the game, as freshman TyTy Washington left the game in the second half after Florida’s Brandon McKissic dove into his left leg while trying to go after a loose ball. Washington limped off the court and was eventually ruled out of the game.
KENTUCKY STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Furious With His Team Following Loss

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s crushing loss at Oklahoma State – a game that likely ended their realistic hopes of making the NCAA Tournament – Bob Huggins was devastated by the performance of his team. “We’re running out of chances,” Huggins said. “We have...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fgcu#Kickoff Classic#Game One#Long Island University#Tigers#Kent State#Longhorns
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins and Gabe Osabuohien’s Explosive Sideline Encounter

Morgantown, West Virginia – At the end of today’s brutal 81-58 loss at Oklahoma State, Gabe Osabuohien was ejected from the game for a technical foul. Osabuohien, a senior who finished the game with 1 point, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 17 minutes, stopped to speak with Bob Huggins in an animated fashion.
MORGANTOWN, WV
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: Kentucky moves up, Gonzaga holds at No. 1

Six teams inside the AP Top 10 lost last week, leading to a big shakeup in the college basketball rankings ahead of Week 15. We are less than a month away from Selection Sunday and there is still a lot of uncertainty in the world of college basketball. Mid-February is usually a time where the nation’s best teams begin to assert themselves, yet last week saw six teams inside the AP Top 10 lose games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Bryan Harsin spotted at the No.1 Auburn basketball game

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin attended the No.1 Auburn men’s basketball game against Texas A&M on Saturday morning at Auburn Arena. Harsin is making his first public appearance since the school announced that Harsin would remain as the football coach after an investigation into the program didn’t yield any results worth firing him with cause. If Auburn would’ve fired Harsin with cause they could’ve avoided paying a buyout worth over 18 million.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Has Revealed His Plans For The 2022 Season

Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t plan on coaching during the 2022 season. Orgeron was let go from LSU after this season, just two years after leading the school to a National Championship. He went on the Dan Patrick Show and confirmed that he wants to take the...
NFL
Newberry Observer

Hedgepath signs to Newberry College

PROSPERITY — Justin Hedgepath, Mid-Carolina High School senior, will play football at Newberry College next year after signing a letter of intent on National Signing Day (Feb. 2). Hedgepath, 18, said he is attending Newberry College because it felt like home. “Everyone there is nice and it was home,”...
PROSPERITY, SC
On3.com

Four-Star WR Kyler Kasper narrows list to 10 schools

Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper of Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field has narrowed his list to ten schools–Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 142 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Alabama running back Santonio Beard shot and killed in Georgia

In 2002, Santonio Beard tore up Ole Miss rumbling for five touchdowns to beat Ole Miss 42-7. Beard was a standout running back for the Crimson Tide. Unfortunately, Beard was shot and killed in Georgia this past week. According to The Tennessean, officers responded to a call and found Beard...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy