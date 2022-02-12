Clemson splits games Friday in FGCU Kickoff Classic

The No. 15/14 Clemson softball team split action on the second day of the FGCU Kickoff Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. The Tigers threw a five-inning combined no-hitter against Kent State to win the first game of the day, 8-0, but dropped the evening matchup, 4-0, to No. 10/8 Texas.

With today’s action, Clemson moves to 2-1 on the season. Kent State drops to 1-1 on the year, and Texas moves to 1-0 after the Clemson game was the Longhorns’ season opener.

Game 1 vs. Kent State

Sophomores Regan Spencer and Millie Thompson etched their names into Clemson’s record book in the opening game of the day, becoming the first duo to combine for a no-hitter in program history. Through five innings of work, the two faced a combined 17 batters and struck out five to keep the Golden Flashes off the board.

Spencer started and earned her first win in the circle pitching 3.0 innings with four strikeouts. Thompson came in at relief in the top of the fourth inning to pitch the final two frames with one strikeout of her own.

Offensively, the Tigers stayed hot with Alia Logoleo, Cammy Pereira and McKenzie Clark each going 2-for-3. Logoleo and Pereira each brought in four RBIs, as Logoleo and Marissa Guimbarda scored two runs apiece.

Clemson jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first with graduate transfer Sam Russ leading off with a triple. Guimbarda drew a walk to put two runners on for Logoleo to record her first home run of the 2022 season over the right-center fence.

The Tigers scored again in the third inning following sophomore McKenzie Clark singling to start the inning and then stealing second. Guimbarda drew her second walk of the day and was replaced by Arielle Oda as a pinch runner to put two runners on when Logoleo hit an RBI double down the left line. The double scored Clark and brought Oda around to third. Pereira came up with a clutch single up the middle to plate both Oda and Logoleo, giving Clemson a 6-0 lead.

Clemson closed out the game in walk-off fashion in the fifth inning as redshirt sophomore Valerie Cagle singled, and Guimbarda reached on an error to put two runners on. Pereira walked it off with a double to left field to plate the final two runs against Kent State.

Game 2 vs. No. 10/8 Texas

Clemson faced a ranked opponent for the first time this season taking on No. 10/8 Texas in the second game at the FGCU Softball Complex.

The Longhorns jumped ahead in the first inning, scoring one run. The Tigers attempted to add a couple of runs of their own in the third inning starting with JoJo Hyatt and Russ hitting back-to-back singles, but the Longhorns turned a double play to end the inning.

Texas was able to plate three additional runs in the bottom of the fourth to push its lead to 4-0.

The Tigers started to rally late in the game, as Cagle and Guimbarda hit back-to-back singles in the sixth with two outs. Logoleo took Texas pitcher, Hailey Dolcini, to over eight pitches before hitting a fly ball into foul territory in left field for the final out.

Freshman pitcher Brooke McCubbin looked to spark Clemson in the bottom of the sixth picking up two strikeouts and forcing the Longhorns to leave two runners stranded. Pereira took that momentum into the first at-bat of the seventh inning, hitting a double into left field. Unfortunately, Pereira would be left stranded as the Tigers fell to the Longhorns, 4-0.

Cagle now has a 1-1 record in the circle in 2022 after pitching three innings with one strikeout. McCubbin pitched the final three frames and struck out two batters.

Up Next:

The Tigers return to the FGCU Softball Complex for a single game against Long Island University on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 12:15 p.m.

— Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications