Virginia Beach, VA

VB holding public meeting to help develop Community Revitalization Guidelines

By Logan Paige
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach will hold a meeting Feb. 23 to gather community input to develop a guide for commercial and neighborhood area enhancement and flood mitigation strategies.

The Community Revitalization Guidelines will be created to look at the “environmental sustainability and the overall health, safety, and welfare” of the community. They’ll help boost accessibility, connectivity, and opportunities for residents to live, work, and play in Virginia Beach.

Bow Creek will be the primary study area as the guidelines are created. Eventually, the guidelines will be adapted to other areas of the city.

The input gathered during the public meeting will be used to establish a roadmap for business and neighborhood area enhancement and flood mitigation techniques. The meeting also aims to recruit volunteers to serve on focus groups to help develop the guidelines.

The Virginia Beach Department of Planning and Community Development have partnered with consultant Work Program Architects (WPA) to host the meeting. It will allow for in-person and virtual audiences.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Meyera E. Oberndorff Central Library, 4100 Virginia Beach Boulevard.

