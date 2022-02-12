Darrell Brooks Jr. pleads not guilty in Waukesha parade massacre

D arrell Brooks Jr., the man charged in the deadly vehicle attack in Waukesha , Wisconsin, on Nov. 21 of last year, pleaded not guilty to all 77 counts he faces during a court appearance Friday.

"We’ve received copies of the information ... and we’re going to enter pleas of not guilty this morning," said Jeremy Perry, defense attorney.



During Brooks's appearance in court, his defense team also requested for a jury to be brought in from a different county. The state has not yet filed a response to the team's motion, but a judge will ultimately rule on the request, Fox 6 reported. In the meantime, Brooks, 39, is being held on $5 million bail.

The Christmas parade massacre, in which Brooks is accused of plowing his SUV into a crowd of people, left six people dead and dozens more injured. Those who died have been identified as Jane Kulich, 52, Tamara Durand, 52, Wilhelm Hospel, 81, Leanna Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79, and Jackson Sparks, 8.

Derek Johnson/AP Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis. Brooks Jr., accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade is pleading not guilty to multiple criminal charges. He entered the pleas Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment. (Derek Johnson/Waukesha Freeman via AP, Pool)



The 77 charges Brooks faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, 61 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, six counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, two counts of felony bail jumping, and two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Brooks had two open felony cases prior to the Christmas parade attack. On Nov. 19, he posted a $1,000 bond after he was charged with resisting an officer, bail jumping, second-degree recklessly endangering safety with domestic assessments, disorderly conduct, and battery on Nov. 5. In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks was charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.