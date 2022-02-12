ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Dickerson May Not Attend Super Bowl After Rams Offered Tickets ‘In the Rafters’

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

The Rams legend may skip Super Bowl LVI because he wasn’t pleased with the tickets the team offered.

Legendary rams running back Eric Dickerson may not be in attendance for Super Bowl in Los Angeles’s home stadium due to a spat with his longtime team.

“I don’t think I’m going to the game,” Dickerson told Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff of CBS Sports Radio . “I’m just going to watch it on TV.”

When Gray asked Dickerson why, he explained he would not attend if the only tickets he could get from the team were in the upper deck of the team’s shiny new SoFi Stadium.

“Let’s put it like this, they wanted to give me tickets in the rafters,” Dickerson said. “In the 400s, so I said, ‘I’d rather stay at home and watch it.’”

Despite his legendary status within the organization, Dickerson has had issues with the franchise in the past. When Jeff Fisher was the team’s head coach, he banned Dickerson from the sideline during games. Once the team moved on from Fisher, it welcomed Dickerson back to the family with a one-day contract to officially retire as a Ram in 2017. He is currently listed as the Rams vice president of business development since that year.

Somehow, Dickerson’s current position with the Rams—and iconic status—apparently doesn’t include tickets below the 400 section for the franchise’s biggest game in years.

However, he explained he isn’t offended by the ticket offer.

“This is not about me, this is about winning this football game,” Dickerson said. “That’s the most important thing to me. I want my team to win, I don’t care if I’m watching from an island on a boat, and I don’t even get on boats…I’m good watching at home.”

