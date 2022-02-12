KCAU 9 SportsZone (2-11-22)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 SportsZone is back once again.

Watch KCAU 9 at 10 p.m. for SportsZone with Sports Director Jake Jones and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action going on throughout Siouxland.

Check out some highlights and scores from across the area:

IOWA SCORES (GIRLS )

Glendwood – 69, Denison-Schleswig – 31

IOWA SCORES (BOYS)

Sioux City East – 84, Crofton – 34

Lewis Central – 49, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 48

MOC-Floyd Valley – 83, Sioux Center – 80

Boyden-Hull – 88, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 36

Kingsley-Pierson 51, MMCRU – 50

Okoboji – 63, Sheldon – 50

West Bend-Mallard – 63, Northwood-Kensett – 53

Denison-Schleswig – 65, Glenwood – 60

Akron-Westfield – 60, Siouxland Christian – 57

River Valley – 53, Whiting – 17

GTRA – 62, Harris-Lake Park – 57

South O’Brien – 53, Gehlen Catholic – 45

Rock Valley – 65, Central Lyon – 63

NEBRASKA SCORES (GIRLS)

Gross Catholic – 63, South Sioux City – 43

Norfolk – 39, Omaha Northwest – 32

Norfolk Catholic – 45, Stanton – 37

Stuart – 57, Randolph – 29

Ponca – 63, Homer – 40

Osmond – 59, Wausa – 47

NEBRASKA SCORES (BOYS)

South Sioux City – 69, Gross Catholic – 54

Norfolk – 45, Omaha Northwest – 42

Norfolk Catholic – 66, Aquinas – 31

Wynot – 58, Hartington-Newcastle – 49

Ponca – 68, Homer – 35

Stuart – 43, Randolph – 42

West Point-Beemer – 32, Oakland-Craig – 30

SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES (GIRLS)

Vermillion – 66, Irene-Wakonda – 43

Dakota Valley – 73, Dell Rapids – 47

Elk Point-Jefferson – 37, Beresford – 29

SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES (BOYS)

Vermillion – 60, Irene-Wakonda – 31

Dakota Valley – 75, Dell Rapids – 55

Beresford – 60, Elk Point-Jefferson – 59

