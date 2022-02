FORT WASHINGTON >> Upper Dublin wasn’t giving up on DJ Cerisier just because he had blown two layups in the fourth quarter. There hasn’t been much that has come easily for the Cardinals’ boys’ basketball team this winter but they’re not complaining about it either. All the adversity and challenges they’ve faced have so far led to the program’s first division title in 20 years, a spot in the SOL tournament and at the very least, a first-round home District 1-6A playoff game next weekend.

DUBLIN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO