Strawberry Guy said: “America has always been somewhere I’ve wanted to visit, but never had the opportunity to do so. I feel so over the moon that the first time I’m going is to play SXSW and The British Music Embassy! It feels so magically surreal that I’m finally going to live my dream and meet old and new fans over there… Me and my band cannot wait. See you soon America.” Walt Disco manager Hamish Fingland, Bounse MGMT “I remember dropping Walt Disco at the bus stop to the airport for their flight to SXSW 2020 just as the opportunity got taken away from them so they never ended up getting on the bus. Since then they signed to Lucky Number, they now have their album announced and a US PR Team so the band is more prepared and hungry than ever. With PRS Foundation and MMF Accelerator help we can now go across the water and show America The World of Walt Disco.”

