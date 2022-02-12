ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Suit: South Carolina GOP chose ‘worst’ redistricting map for Black voters

By Associated Press
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Civil rights groups are accusing South Carolina Republicans of unconstitutionally creating “racially gerrymandered” U.S. House maps to disadvantage Black voters.

An amended complaint was filed Thursday in a lawsuit by the South Carolina chapter of the NAACP. The lawsuit says the maps would keep South Carolina’s 6th District as a majority-Black district, while “working adeptly to deny the ability of Black voters to elect or even influence elections in any of the other six congressional districts.”

Redistricting cases are considered by three-judge panels. For this case, that includes Michelle Childs, who is being considered for a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy.

Attorneys for leading Republican lawmakers have defended the maps’ constitutionality.

