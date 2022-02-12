ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Driver arrested in Compton for allegedly doing 'donut' stunts with infant inside car, CHP says

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHYpS_0eCKIC4p00

A driver was arrested in Compton for allegedly performing dangerous "donut" stunts while an infant was inside the car, authorities said Friday.

The California Highway Patrol said the agency's helicopter first witnessed the suspect's Infiniti car doing "donuts" at a street takeover, and officers later found the child in the back seat, along with a nitrous oxide tank, balloons and a bottle of alcohol inside the car.

Authorities said an investigation determined the infant was still in the car when the driver was doing the spins.

CHP posted a photo on social media showing the child in a car seat and wrapped in a blue and white blanket. A Hennessy bottle that appeared to contain alcohol and the tank were also pictured.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, reckless driving and exhibition of speed, CHP said.

Authorities said the child, who was not injured, was taken to their mother and Child Protective Services was contacted.

Comments / 43

Aprilmae
3d ago

Who’s the winner that thought sleeping with this guy was a good idea? Then to have the kid thinking he’s gonna man up? 🤦🏼‍♀️

Reply(2)
22
joseph manriquez
3d ago

Now do you understand Depopulation Agenda Reason ... The quality of people are going down hill faster. It's a reboot on humanity.

Reply
5
Joshua Prough
3d ago

please give the man respect. I am certain he is a model citizen. treat this fine caring and loving man a break. Treat him kindly respectfully and honorable. Give him a fifty free tickets to Disneyland and a happy meal coupon have mercy on this young man.

Reply(7)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
Compton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Stunts#Doughnut#Alcohol#Infiniti#Child Protective Services
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy