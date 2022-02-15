Third egg of 2022 found in Hays, Pa. bald eagle nest

PITTSBURGH — There are now three eggs in the Hays Bald Eagle nest, the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

The third egg was laid just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

It joins the first egg which was laid on Friday, Feb. 11 and the second egg, laid on Monday.

The Audubon Society said this is the sixth time in the pair's history that they have laid three eggs in one season.

The times, in 2021 and 2014, all three eggs hatched and three eaglets fledged the nest.

Eggs take approximately 35 days to hatch.

Now that there are eggs in the nest, an adult Bald Eagle will stay on the nest constantly, incubating the egg. The adult eagles will take turns on the nest, never leaving it unattended.

Also, when the adult stands up, it can be seen rolling the egg to keep a constant temperature within the egg.

There’s typically a two-to-four day span in between laying eggs.

The Hays Bald Eagles have been nesting on the same hillside since 2013.

Last year, the first egg was laid on Feb. 12, the second egg on Feb. 15, and the third egg on Feb. 19.

Two eggs hatched on March 23 and the third on March 27. The eaglets fledged the nest on June 6, June 12 and June 23.

For a complete list of Hays nest facts, visit: http://aswp.org/pages/nest-info-by-year

