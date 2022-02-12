ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Over 100 flights canceled, hundreds more delayed at Denver International Airport

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPBL7_0eCJRbLC00
The South Security Checkpoint moves along quickly on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Just over 100 flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport and hundreds more are delayed as a snowstorm makes its way through the metro.

One hundred and eleven flights were canceled at the airport as of 6 p.m. An additional 339 were delayed due to weather, according to FlightAware.

The airport had the most cancelations and delays out of any airport in the United States as of 6 p.m. Nearly 50% of those flights were flying into Denver, according to FlightAware.

Airport officials are urging travelers to contact their airline to determine the status of their flight before heading out to the airport.

Snow began to fall in the early afternoon hours on Friday and the system is expected to drop between two and four inches of white powder by Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Comments / 2

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals for Feb. 11 storm higher than projected

Projections for a winter storm that moved quickly through the Denver metro on Friday produced much more than the 2-4 inches forecasted. Although Denver's official total — which is measured at Denver International Airport — 3 inches, other parts of the metro area received more than a six inches of snow. Here are the snowfall totals for Feb. 11, according to the National Weather Service: Jamestown: 12.7 inchesCrescent Village: 11 inchesNE Nederland: 10.5 inchesSouthwest Boulder: 9.9 inchesRoxborough Park: 8 inchesLouisville: 6.6 inchesNederland: 6.5 inchesEast DenveR: 6.2 inchesSE Littleton: 6.2 inchesWestminster: 6.1 inchesHighlands Ranch: 6 inchesN Sheridan: 6 inchesCherry Hills Village: 6 inchesBroomfield: 5.5 inchesWheat Ridge: 5.5 inchesArvada: 5.3 inchesNorthglenn: 5.1 inchesCommerce City: 5 inchesLafayette: 5 inchesSE Denver: 4.4 inchesCastle Rock: 4 inchesAurora Buckley Air Force Base: 3.9 inchesCherry Creek Reservoir: 3.6 inchesParker: 3.3 inchesAir Force Academy: 2.5 inchesMonument: 1.8 inchesSW Colorado Springs: 1.8 inches
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Warm days ahead of mid-week snow

A run of warm weather with highs in the 50s and 60s could be interrupted by Wednesday with chances of snow showers in the Denver area, the National Weather Service in Boulder said. Temperatures could reach a high of 58 Monday with sunny skies then partly sunny skies Tuesday with...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polar vortex highlights flaws in energy production

On Feb. 14, 2021, a subzero air mass called a polar vortex blasted its way into the Southwest and Mountain West, bringing disaster to Texas and enormous energy bills to Colorado as it washed up against the Rocky Mountains. Between Feb. 10 and Feb. 19, 2021, winter storm Uri gripped...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy