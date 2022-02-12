Over 100 flights canceled, hundreds more delayed at Denver International Airport

The South Security Checkpoint moves along quickly on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Just over 100 flights have been canceled at Denver International Airport and hundreds more are delayed as a snowstorm makes its way through the metro.

One hundred and eleven flights were canceled at the airport as of 6 p.m. An additional 339 were delayed due to weather, according to FlightAware.

The airport had the most cancelations and delays out of any airport in the United States as of 6 p.m. Nearly 50% of those flights were flying into Denver, according to FlightAware.

Airport officials are urging travelers to contact their airline to determine the status of their flight before heading out to the airport.

Snow began to fall in the early afternoon hours on Friday and the system is expected to drop between two and four inches of white powder by Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.