Gang member arrested in connection to double homicide in southwest Fresno, police say
An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting in southwest Fresno that killed two and injured two others. The shooting happened on February 6 at an apartment complex in the area of S Clara Ave and E Lorena Ave. Officers arrived to find four people shot. Two of them, 43-year-old Roman Cervantes and 27-year-old Jose Herrera Mojica, died from their injuries at the scene. RELATED: Police ID 2 killed in southwest Fresno shooting Police continued their investigation and identified 22-year-old Juan Carlos Canada as the suspect. On Thursday, Canada was found in the area of S. Sierra Vista Avenue, where he was taken into custody. Police say Canada is a member of the Lao Bloods gang. He was booked in the Fresno County Jail on two counts of murder.
