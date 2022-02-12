ChristianaCare announces intent to acquire Crozer Health

There is encouraging news for a strained hospital system in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

ChristianaCare, based in Delaware, has accounted plans to buy Crozer Health, taking over some of the county's biggest medical facilities.

Community members say over the years they've noticed Crozer Health struggling.

"I think there were staffing issues early on, and I am not saying the care went down but in the hospital it was different noticeably," said Geri Labovick of Brookhaven. "There are many good physicians here and it was the only hospital I used to come to."

"It's going to provide stability for this organization," said Kevin M. Spiegel, CEO of Crozer Health.

If the deal goes through, it would increase ChristianaCare's medical reach in a major way across the region.

Currently, it has a network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals, and more.

Under the deal, ChristianaCare would acquire four additional hospitals. They include Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland with 499 beds, Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill with 215 beds, Springfield Hospital in Springfield and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park.

Delaware County leaders say it's a good move.

"This is much better news than what we were looking at last week. Last week we were seeing programs closing, folks being laid off, change in leadership and now we have really good news to share," said Dr. Monica Taylor, Delaware County Council Chair.

County and hospital leaders say this is promising news for the community and is not expected to create layoffs.

"I think it's the opposite. I think it's a real true opportunity to really grow as an organization and provide other services where sometimes patients have to be taken out of the community," said Spiegel.

It's not clear how much this deal will cost and it's important to note nothing has been finalized. Both sides expect the deal to be official by the end of the year.