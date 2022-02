It's the stuff of post-rock legend: in 1993, Efrim Menuck, Mauro Pezzente and Mike Moya recorded a demo cassette called All Lights Fucked on the Hairy Amp Drooling, their first as Godspeed You! Black Emperor. The tape's run was limited to 33 copies, and all of them quickly disappeared out of the hands of the band, and into the ether without being heard by most of the band's fanbase. As they grew in popularity with the dawn of the internet age, Godspeed's fanbase clamored to hear the project in full. Menuck once discussed the project in a 2010 interview, and sounded just as confused as their followers. "I don't know why it hasn't turned up on the internet yet," he said. "I've been looking."

