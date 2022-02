There are “towers” on top of Claremont, Mt. Hough, Dyer, Red Mt. And Beckwourth peak; they have been there longer than any of you people have been here but never any issue. Why are we on this trip about cell towers? Do you think that when you use your cell phone or do you still use a rotary phone? There are microwave repeaters in the canyon that are far more dangerous than a 4G tower and those repeaters have been there over 50 years!

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO